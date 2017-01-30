Parts Reviews

Oxford Heaterz Heated Grips Review | Keep Warm in the Chill
Due to the potency of the heat, the battery saving mode, and the reasonable price, the Oxford Heaterz are great accessory for extending your riding season.
Monster Fairings Review: Suzuki GSX-R1000 K7 Bodywork Kit
Monster Fairings doesn't deliver your typical idea of Chinese motorcycle bodywork; these fairings use injected-molded ABS and look great on my GSX-R1000.
PIAA LP530 3.5” LED Driving Light Kit Review | Plus BMW 1200 GS Light...
We upgrade our BMW GS Adventure with the PIAA LP530 3.5” LED Driving Light Kit and PIAA BMW 1200 GS Light Bar--both allowing for increased illumination.
Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP Tire Review | Track Ready, Street Legal
Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP Tire Review | Suzuki GSXR1000 The key to evaluating tires is to eliminate as many variables as possible. So to test...
Rizoma Proguard System Review | Racing Edition Test
Rizoma Proguard System Review: Rizoma Proguard System is a profession racing product that impresses with its functionality and industrial beauty.
Progressive Suspension 412 Series Shocks Review | How They Saved Me and My 1981...
We review Progressive Suspension 412 Series Shocks on our 1981 Gold Wing GL1100i. Features include speed-sensitive valving, a nitrogen charge, and five-position spring-preload adjustment.
Condor Motorcycle Garage Dolly Review | Indoor Wheelie
Sep 2016 UM Condor Motorcycle Garage Dolly Review | A Moving Experience I have a three-car garage that I have somehow managed to fill with bikes, from...
Weego Jump Starter Battery + Review | No More Jumpstarting Motorcycles
Modern technology has put the starting power of a car battery into a package the size of an Apple iPhone 6, though a bit heavier (still under a half-pound) and thicker (just over a half-inch)—the Weego Jump Starter Battery+.
Dunlop Geomax MX3S Front Tire Review | Soft – Intermediate Terrain Performer
The Dunlop Geomax MX3S front tire is the manufacturer’s premiere soft to intermediate terrain front tire, derived from top-level Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross racing.