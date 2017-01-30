Monday, March 12, 2018
Parts Reviews

Oxford Heaterz Heated Grips Review | Keep Warm in the Chill

Jay Fields -
Due to the potency of the heat, the battery saving mode, and the reasonable price, the Oxford Heaterz are great accessory for extending your riding season.
Monster Fairings Suzuki GSXR1000-left-side-master

Monster Fairings Review: Suzuki GSX-R1000 K7 Bodywork Kit

Arthur Coldwells -
Monster Fairings doesn't deliver your typical idea of Chinese motorcycle bodywork; these fairings use injected-molded ABS and look great on my GSX-R1000.
PIAA LP530 3.5” LED Driving Light Kit Review | Plus BMW 1200 GS Light Bar

Jess McKinley -
We upgrade our BMW GS Adventure with the PIAA LP530 3.5” LED Driving Light Kit and PIAA BMW 1200 GS Light Bar--both allowing for increased illumination.
Pirelli Diable Supercorsa SP V2 Tire Test - Superbike

Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP Tire Review | Track Ready, Street Legal

Arthur Coldwells -
Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP Tire Review | Suzuki GSXR1000 The key to evaluating tires is to eliminate as many variables as possible. So to test...
Rizoma Proguard System - Repsol Honda

Rizoma Proguard System Review | Racing Edition Test

Arthur Coldwells -
Rizoma Proguard System Review: Rizoma Proguard System is a profession racing product that impresses with its functionality and industrial beauty.
Progressive Suspension 412 Series Shocks Review | How They Saved Me and My 1981 Gold Wing

Jonathan Handler -
We review Progressive Suspension 412 Series Shocks on our 1981 Gold Wing GL1100i. Features include speed-sensitive valving, a nitrogen charge, and five-position spring-preload adjustment.

Condor Motorcycle Garage Dolly Review | Indoor Wheelie

Neil de Jager -
Sep 2016 UM   Condor Motorcycle Garage Dolly Review | A Moving Experience I have a three-car garage that I have somehow managed to fill with bikes, from...
Weego Jump Starter Battery + Review | No More Jumpstarting Motorcycles

Weego Jump Starter Battery + Review | No More Jumpstarting Motorcycles

Don Williams -
Modern technology has put the starting power of a car battery into a package the size of an Apple iPhone 6, though a bit heavier (still under a half-pound) and thicker (just over a half-inch)—the Weego Jump Starter Battery+.
Dunlop Geomax MX3S Front Tire Review | Soft - Intermediate Terrain Performer

Dunlop Geomax MX3S Front Tire Review | Soft – Intermediate Terrain Performer

Andrew Oldar -
The Dunlop Geomax MX3S front tire is the manufacturer’s premiere soft to intermediate terrain front tire, derived from top-level Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross racing.

