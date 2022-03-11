2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition First Look [7 Fast Facts]

Although Indian radically changed the FTR for 2022 by replacing its flat-track-sized wheels for a pair of 17s with full-on street tires, the Minnesota company has not entirely abandoned the FTR’s flat track roots. The new 2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition pays homage to the enduring competitive endeavor and five consecutive American Flat Track titles.
The 19-inch front wheel and an 18-incher in the back give this FTR a flat track look.
The Cast Red wheels are shod with Dunlop DT3-R tires to complete the look.
The paint scheme is inspired by the racing version. There’s also plenty of carbon fiber—headlight nacelle, front fender, airbox covers, and seat cowl.
An Akrapovič twin-outlet muffler gives the Championship Edition a racing look while keeping the sound output legal.
The Sachs ZF suspension is fully adjustable. The front fork is inverted, and the shock gets a quasi-piggyback reservoir. The shock’s reservoir actually extends from the bottom of the shock, rather than piggybacking on it.
Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax explains the motivation behind this motorcycle: “Since the FTR’s debut in 2019, riders around the world have expressed their passion and enthusiasm for the FTR’s flat track-inspired design. While the 2022 FTR lineup optimizes the FTR’s on-road performance, the FTR Championship Edition reignites our flat track racing legacy and celebrates the Wrecking Crew’s historic success. Although this limited-edition bike is a commemorative showpiece, it’s also an on-road ripper that performs in the twisties as well as turns heads on city streets.”
The 2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition will have a limited run of 400 examples worldwide. The list price is $16,499—$500 less than the high-spec FTR R Carbon we recently tested.
2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition SpecsENGINE
Type: 60-degree V-twin
Displacement: 73ci; 1203cc
Bore x stroke: 4.016 x 2.898”
Maximum power: 120 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
Compression ratio: 12.5:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body
Muffler: Akrapovič
Transmission: 6-speed
Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
We’ve got a high performance episode coming to you this week on Motos and Friends!
My name is Arthur Coldwells, and in the first segment Nic de Sena tells us about KTM’s new Super Duke Evo. There’s a big upgrade in the suspension and electronics departments, and Nic had a chance to ride the bike on the street and on track at Buttowillow Raceway in California.
In the second segment, I chat with tuner and drag racer Augustine Herrera of Herrera Racing. Suzuki has just launched the 3rd generation Hayabusa, and although Herrera hasn’t yet had a chance to work with the new bike, his results with the first two generations of the model are astonishing. His son currently has the fastest Hayabusa in the country. It puts out around 600 horsepower and ran a 6.6 seconds standing quarter at 210 MPH. Holy moly.