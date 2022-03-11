2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition First Look [7 Fast Facts]

Although Indian radically changed the FTR for 2022 by replacing its flat-track-sized wheels for a pair of 17s with full-on street tires, the Minnesota company has not entirely abandoned the FTR’s flat track roots. The new 2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition pays homage to the enduring competitive endeavor and five consecutive American Flat Track titles.

  1. The 19-inch front wheel and an 18-incher in the back give this FTR a flat track look. 

  1. The Cast Red wheels are shod with Dunlop DT3-R tires to complete the look.

2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition: Specs

  1. The paint scheme is inspired by the racing version. There’s also plenty of carbon fiber—headlight nacelle, front fender, airbox covers, and seat cowl.

  1. An Akrapovič twin-outlet muffler gives the Championship Edition a racing look while keeping the sound output legal.

2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition First Look: Price

  1. The Sachs ZF suspension is fully adjustable. The front fork is inverted, and the shock gets a quasi-piggyback reservoir. The shock’s reservoir actually extends from the bottom of the shock, rather than piggybacking on it. 

  1. Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax explains the motivation behind this motorcycle: “Since the FTR’s debut in 2019, riders around the world have expressed their passion and enthusiasm for the FTR’s flat track-inspired design. While the 2022 FTR lineup optimizes the FTR’s on-road performance, the FTR Championship Edition reignites our flat track racing legacy and celebrates the Wrecking Crew’s historic success. Although this limited-edition bike is a commemorative showpiece, it’s also an on-road ripper that performs in the twisties as well as turns heads on city streets.”

2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition: For Sale

  1. The 2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition will have a limited run of 400 examples worldwide. The list price is $16,499—$500 less than the high-spec FTR R Carbon we recently tested.

2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin

  • Displacement: 73ci; 1203cc

  • Bore x stroke: 4.016 x 2.898”

  • Maximum power: 120 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc​

  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body

  • Muffler: Akrapovič

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions

  • Final drive: 525 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Trellis

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs inverted 43mm cartridge fork; 5.9 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock; 5.9 inches

  • Wheels: Cast Red

  • Front: 19 x 3

  • Rear: 18 x 4.25

  • Tires: Dunlop DT3-R Radial

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 19

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 18

  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers

  • Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo P34 caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 60 inches

  • Rake: 26.3 degrees

  • Trail: 5.1 inches

  • Seat height: 32.1 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

  • Curb weight: 530 pounds (approx.)

  • Color: Carbon Fiber with Racing Graphics

2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition Price: $16,499 MSRP

2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition Photo Gallery

