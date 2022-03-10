2022 Yamaha Neo Electric Scooter First Look [A Dozen Fast Facts]

The new 2022 Yamaha Neo electric scooter matches 50cc-style power to a swappable battery and plenty of other technical features. Let’s get those electrons spinning.
The 2022 Yamaha Neo features a removable 18-pound battery. The lithium-ion power supply is rated for 1kWh, and is a 50-volt, 19-amp design.
In addition to the standard battery, an owner can install a second battery to the Neo, nearly doubling its range. The single battery range is 23 miles, according to Yamaha, which is reasonable for an urban scooter with 50cc performance. Adding the second battery ups the claimed range to 42 miles, and the Neo switches to the backup battery automatically, as needed. We don’t have a price on the second battery.
The Neo includes a portable battery charger. You can take the charger with you when you ride to work and add juice from a standard power outlet while you toil at your desk. It takes eight hours to fully charge the battery.
The electric motor has two power modes. Standard mode is good for 25 mph, as the motor puts out two kilowatts of power—the equivalent of 2.8 horsepower. Eco mode drops the maximum speed to 22 mph and limits the motor to 2.1 horsepower, slowing the 2022 Yamaha Neo’s acceleration. Using Eco mode ekes just one more mile of range from the battery, Yamaha admits. A turtle icon on the LCD dash lets you know the Neo is in Eco mode. You can switch between modes on the fly.
There’s a direct-drive hub in the rear wheel, which houses the air-cooled brushless electric motor. By eliminating gears and drive belts, efficiency and smoothness are improved. It also reduces sound output from the Neo to just 55 dB at 23 feet—about the sound production of an electric toothbrush or coffee machine. A single-sided swingarm, which houses the motor control unit, simplifies wheel removal for maintenance, including mounting fresh rubber.
The Neo employs 13-inch wheels and Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires. There’s a 130 tire in the back and 110 up front. A 200mm disc with a hydraulic caliper slows down the front wheel with a drum brake out back. The fork offers 3.5 inches of suspension travel, with the rear wheel getting 3.1 inches of movement.
The seat height of the Neo is 31.3 inches, with the electric scooter weighing 209 pounds with one battery installed.
The 2022 Yamaha Neo has LED lighting and durable bodywork. Yamaha has added rubber molding to the Neo to protect it from the inevitable bumps and knocks it will sustain in urban use. The twin headlights resemble eyes. The electric scooter is available in Milky White and Midnight Black, with both versions sporting Aqua accents.
The underseat storage area can accommodate a single jet-style helmet with one battery installed. Adding the second battery eliminates the ability to store a helmet.
The dash communicates with your smartphone via Bluetooth. In addition to letting you know when you get phone calls or texts, Yamaha’s free MyRide app provides a broad range of technical and maintenance information. When you park your Neo, the MyRide app keeps track of where it is and helps you find it if you forget where you hopped off.
There are several accessories for the Neo, including a top case. If you spring for a top case, you can also install a passenger backrest. There’s also an apron available for those who ride in inclement weather.
The 2022 Yamaha Neo is a Euro-only model. It will be available in May, with prices varying by country. In the UK, the list price is £3005.
We’ve got a high performance episode coming to you this week on Motos and Friends!
My name is Arthur Coldwells, and in the first segment Nic de Sena tells us about KTM’s new Super Duke Evo. There’s a big upgrade in the suspension and electronics departments, and Nic had a chance to ride the bike on the street and on track at Buttowillow Raceway in California.
In the second segment, I chat with tuner and drag racer Augustine Herrera of Herrera Racing. Suzuki has just launched the 3rd generation Hayabusa, and although Herrera hasn’t yet had a chance to work with the new bike, his results with the first two generations of the model are astonishing. His son currently has the fastest Hayabusa in the country. It puts out around 600 horsepower and ran a 6.6 seconds standing quarter at 210 MPH. Holy moly.