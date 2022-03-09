2022 Detroit Supercross Fantasy Tips + Track Map [10 Fast Facts]

Don Williams
The 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series returns to the stadiums on Saturday with racing at Ford Field in Detroit. It’s the first race of the second half of the season, and the elite have revealed themselves. Let’s get down to the 2022 Detroit Supercross fantasy tips you need to beat your friends in the RMFantasySX.com leagues.

2022 Detroit Supercross Fantasy Tips: Track Map

  1. For the first time in 2022, picking the Top 5 feels easy. It’s never easy to get the Top 5 riders in precisely the correct order, and it’s that unpredictability that makes playing fantasy supercross so rewarding and frustrating. Yet, five riders have established themselves as solid Top 5 riders, with a couple of riders as constant threats.

2022 Detroit Supercross Fantasy Tips: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. Eli Tomac is steamrolling through the 2022 Supercross season, and Detroit shouldn’t slow him down. Tomac has won three of the last four races at Detroit, though The Motor City was skipped the previous two years. Regardless, Tomac has the momentum and the history at Detroit to make him the odds-on favorite.

2022 Detroit Supercross Fantasy Tips: Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

  1. Jason Anderson is the only rider since 2015 to beat Tomac in Detroit. If Anderson can stay out of trouble, he should be right on Tomac’s rear fender. Yes, that’s a big “if”, but Anderson has five podiums this year, which is second only to Tomac’s six podium finishes. Put him down for P2.

2022 Detroit Supercross Fantasy Tips: Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb

  1. Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb is back. Webb is on a 2-3-2 run, and that’s good enough to make him a podium selection. Webb still doesn’t seem to have the pace of Anderson and Tomac, but he’s up there. For those who might want to put Webb ahead of Anderson, keep in mind that Anderson has beaten Webb in five of the last six rounds. I have Webb in P3.

Chase Sexton: Honda
Chase Sexton

  1. Chase Sexton is also on the comeback trail and looking good. Had Sexton not made his catastrophic unforced error in Minneapolis, he would be on a 1-4-3 run. Still, his P4 in Arlington and podium in Daytona put him in a good position coming into Ford Field. Sexton feels faster than Webb, as Sexton has a win, and Webb has yet to taste 2022 victory. Also, Webb has bested Sexton in five of nine rounds this year. With that, Sexton gets the P4 slot, even though he’s always a threat to win.

Malcolm Stewart - Husqvarna
Malcolm Stewart

  1. Although Malcolm Stewart let his temper get the best of him in Daytona, Stewart still owns P5. Four P5s and two P4s in nine rounds tell you where Stewart is likely to finish. He has been a Top 5 finisher in seven of nine rounds, so if you always had him in the Top 5, he scored RMFantasySX.com points for you. P5 it is for Stewart.

  1. There are three other Top 5 threats to consider—Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin, and Dylan Ferrandis. With Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen out, these are the only three other riders at the starting gate who have cracked the Top 5. Barcia is the most consistent of the three, earning five Top 5 finishes. Musquin and Ferrandis have three Top 5 finishes each—that’s only one out of every three races. If you’re behind and are ready to gamble, these three are your best outsider picks. Ferrandis and Barcia were Top 5 at Daytona, but that was with Anderson and Stewart getting tangled.

  1. The Wild Card is P15, and there are plenty of candidates. Brandon Hartranft has finished between P12 and P17 at all nine rounds, with three P15 finishes—he knows this part of the field. Justin Bogle and Alex Martin have bounced around P15, though they haven’t landed on it this year. Finally, Garrett Marchbanks was P15 in his 2022 450SX Main Event debut at Daytona. He could do it again. I’m selecting Hartranft, though any of the riders I’ve mentioned are good choices. Warning: Kyle Chisholm has two P15 finishes in the last three rounds, but don’t pick him—he’ll be competing in the 250SX class at Detroit.

Brandon Hartranft - Suzuki
Brandon Hartranft

  1. Last week was a good week for me, thanks to clicking on the Wild Card. For the first time in 2022, I’ve been able to crack the top 30-percent overall—not great, but I’ve been moving in the right direction consistently after a terrible start. Let me credit Ultimate Motorcycling Editor At Large Ty Cullins, who is #97 out of nearly 106,000 players. Yes, he is in the top 0.1-percent in RMFantasySX.com competition.

  2. Don’t miss a round with our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule. Qualifying coverage starts at 1 p.m. EST on Peacock. The racing begins at 7 p.m. EST on CNBC and Peacock.

tl;dr 2022 Detroit Supercross Fantasy Tips Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Jason Anderson

  3. Cooper Webb

  4. Chase Sexton

  5. Malcolm Stewart

    Wild Card P15: Brandon Hartranft

Photography from Align Media, Feld Entertainment et al

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 9 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 203 points (4W, 6P, 7 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 185 (3W, 5P, 6 T5)

  3. Cooper Webb, KTM, 170 (4P, 5 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 164 (1P, 7 T5)

  5. Chase Sexton, Honda, 163 (1W, 4P, 6 T5)

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 163 (3P, 5 T5)

  7. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 145 (1P, 3 T5)

  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 137 (1P, 3 T5)

  9. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 110

  11. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  12. Shane McElrath, KTM, 85

  13. Justin Brayton, Honda, 81

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 75

  15. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 57

  16. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  17. Justin Bogle, KTM, 45

  18. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 38

  19. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37

  20. Vince Friese, Honda, 34

  21. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  22. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  23. Justin Starling, GasGas, 21

  24. Cade Clason, Honda, 20

  25. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 17

  26. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  27. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 9

  28. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9

  29. Garrett Marchbanks, 8

  30. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 3

  31. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 2

  32. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

  33. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

2022 Daytona Supercross Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda

  4. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  6. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  7. Ken Roczen, Honda

  8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  9. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna

  11. Justin Bogle, KTM

  12. Vince Friese, Honda

  13. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha

  14. Shane McElrath, KTM

  15. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha

  16. Justin Brayton, Honda

  17. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  18. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  19. Cade Clason, Honda

  20. Justin Starling, GasGas

  21. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  22. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha

