2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo First Look

The Harley-Davidson
Icons Collection continues to expand. This time, we get the 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo. Harley-Davidson takes the standard Low Rider ST
cruiser/sport/tourer and gets serious about red paint and big sound.The layered paint job is undoubtedly worthy of the Icons Collection. Gunslinger Custom Paint
, who does the work by hand, starts with an El Diablo Bright Red base. That’s followed by an El Diablo Bright Red Sunglo pass, with the paint featuring a candy effect thanks to a tinted clear element.
Next, the artisans mask off red pinstripes so they can add a layer of Dark Red Pearl and El Diablo Dark red is faded around the panels. Then, there’s more masking before applying an El Diablo Dark Red Metallic layer that surrounds the El Diablo Bright Red. The colors meet in a fade.When the masking is removed, the El Diablo Bright Red pinstripes show themselves on the fairing, tank sides, fenders, and cases. Finally, Pale Gold pinstriping is hand-applied inside the El Diablo Bright Red panels.
To give the shades of El Diablo red even more impact, the front end, powertrain, and exhaust get black finishing. A Matte Dark Bronze finish contrasts the Radiate cast aluminum wheels.Okay, so now you’ve got everyone’s attention. Now, it’s time to play DJ for everyone in your vicinity.The new Low Rider El Diablo features Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate. That gets you a 250-watt amp in the fairing, plus 5.25-inch woofers and a pair of remote tweeters. A smartphone app gives you control over the system, including automatic speed-based volume adjustment, a seven-band equalizer, and a configurator for the entire system. Your smartphone streams to the system via Bluetooth 4.2, rather than the BT 5 protocol that has been around since 2020.
Other than weighing a few pounds more than the standard 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST that we have tested
, due to the addition of the sound system, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo should ride the same as the ST.There will be 1500 examples of the Low Rider El Diablo, with the motorcycles individually numbered on the tank.
As part of the Icons Collection, Harley-Davidson is asking for a $6250 premium for the El Diablo compared to the ST. The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo hits showroom floors in the Fall with the price tag of $27,999, though that doesn’t include a $750 factory “surcharge”.Photography by Drew Martin, Buddy Wilinski, Clutch Studios2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo SpecsENGINE
CHASSIS
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5” (103.5 x 114.3mm)
- Maximum power: 103 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod; 4vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist function and hydraulic actuation
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa cartridge inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 4.4 inches
- Wheels: Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 110/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 292mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Price: $27,999 MSRP
- Wheelbase: 63.8 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Seat height: 28.3 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 728 pounds
- Color: El Diablo Bright Red and El Diablo Dark Red Metallic Fade
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Photo Gallery