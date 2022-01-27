2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST First Look [11 Fast Facts]

The legendary Harley-Davidson FXRT Sport Glide of the 1980s and ’90s returns with a new name and a lot more power. Let’s dig into the new 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST and see where it fits into the ever-evolving Softail-based Cruiser lineup from The Motor Company.
- The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST (FXLRST, for the alphabet fans) joins the Heritage Classic as a Softail with touring ambitions. Unless last year’s Sport Glide (FLSB edition) makes a surprise mid-year appearance, then you can consider the new Low Rider ST to be its replacement.
- Harley-Davidson isn’t shy about the influence of the FXRT. ““A key element of this model is the frame-mounted fairing, which has a shape inspired by the classic FXRT Sport Glide model fairing favored by West Coast customizers,” Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design Brad Richards revealed. “With a dominant central headlamp flanked by side vents, the genetic connection to the original FXRT remains familiar. The sharper creases and revised proportions in the Low Rider ST fairing provide a look that is intended to be modern, athletic, and aerodynamically superior to the FXRT fairing. The raised fitment of the saddlebags high above the exhaust reinforces the performance of the model, the message being that these bags will not limit lean angle when the bike is pushed to the limit.”
- In addition to being stylish, the frame-mounted fairing is high-tech and functional. Computational fluid dynamics analysis was employed for the fairing. Engineers gave the fairing three always-open Splitstream vents and a six-inch Dark Smoke windshield to protect the rider from high-speed head buffeting. The headlight is a 5.75-inch LED Signature unit, and LEDs are also used for the brake and taillights.
- The abbreviated saddlebags hold 53.8 liters, are quick-release, and lockable. The clamshell opening and closing mechanism is damped.
- Power is upgraded to the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor. The air- and oil-cooled 117 puts out 125 ft-lbs of torque at 3500 rpm. While 103 horsepower may not impress the unacquainted, experienced big bike riders know that torque rules the roost.
- The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST’s longer-travel shock means cornering clearance is increased by a touch more than one degree. The additional inch of rear-wheel travel raises the seat height by three-quarters of an inch. Still, a 28.3-inch seat height is not intimidatingly tall. The inverted 43mm fork is a Showa cartridge unit set at 28 degrees of rake, while the shock enjoys remote hydraulic spring-preload adjustment. There are no damping adjustments.
- Michelin Scorcher 31 tires are mounted on a 19-/16-inch wheel combo. The Radiate cast-aluminum wheels get a Matte Dark Bronze finish. Twin 300mm discs are mounted up front, with a 292mm disc on the rear wheel; ABS is standard.
- The one-inch moto-style satin-black handlebar is positioned by a four-inch pullback riser. The riser is also home to the digital dash, keeping the readout unobtrusive. Another nod to modernity is a USB charging port.
- The solo seat is dished to keep you in place when you twist the 117’s throttle hard. Accommodations for passengers are optional. A five-gallon fuel tank and an estimated 47 mpg should get you over 200 miles between visits to the filling station.
- As the photos display, the new Low Rider ST has lots of black. The fork legs get black anodization, while the handlebar rider, lower rocker covers, derby cover, and intake are Gloss Black. The powertrain, primary cover, top and triple clamps, tank console, and rear fender supports get a Wrinkle Black finish, with the mufflers and exhaust shields sporting Jet Black. The wheels and the bar-and-shield badges on the bags are the only holdouts from the onslaught of darkness. Colors are limited to Vivid Black and, for $450 more, Gunship Gray.
- The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST will be at dealerships worldwide in March. The MSRP is $21,749.
We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Action photography by Josh Kurpius
Studio photography by Clutch Studios
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 103 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function and hydraulic actuation
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa cartridge inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 4.4 inches
- Wheels: Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 110/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 292mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Seat height: 28.3 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 721 pounds
- Colors: Vivid Black; Gunship Gray (+$450)
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Price: $21,749 MSRP
2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST Photo Gallery