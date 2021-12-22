Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR First Look [1,920-Piece Superbike Kit]

Lego and BMW have teamed up for some very cool kits in the past, and the pair are showing no signs of stopping. The latest is the Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR kit. It’s a 1:5 scale model of BMW’s flagship superbike.

This is a serious Lego kit with 1920 pieces that, when fully assembled, measures nearly 18 inches from end-to-end and stands almost 11 inches high. Put it on its exhibition stand, and it’s over a foot tall. The paddock stand extends the length to 18.5 inches. The kit also includes a pit board with the paddock stand.

Although the motor doesn’t produce any power, the Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR is a gearhead’s delight. It has a functional three-speed transmission, plus neutral. Also, the front and rear suspension units are functional, and the drive chain is gold-colored. The dash has three display options.

“When the management of BMW Motorrad announced the first M model on two wheels, the BMW M 1000 RR, everyone knew that it would be something special,” said Head of Marketing and Product Management at BMW Motorrad Ralf Rodepete. “In the same way, the Lego Technic team realized they needed to come up with something unprecedented to pay tribute to the M RR. The result is a motorcycle and a technical model that each represent the state of the art in their respective fields.”

“It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model for BMW Motorrad,” admitted Samuel Tacchi, designer at the Lego Group. “There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our Lego Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake.”

You’ll be able to order the Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR at Lego stores and on the Lego website on January 1, 2022. It won’t arrive at other outlets until March 1. The MSRP is $230—about 19 cents per price.