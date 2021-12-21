Metzeler Karoo 4 First Look [Aggressive ADV Motorcycle Tires]

There’s a new Karoo for 2022, and it is ready to take on off-road adventures. The Metzeler Karoo 4 ADV tire features a big block tread pattern with space between the blocks for off-road traction. Replacing the Karoo 3, the new Karoo 4 positions itself between the pavement-oriented Karoo Street and the seriously off-road Karoo Extreme.

Metzeler engineers focused on various improvements for the Karoo 4 compared to its predecessor. Metzeler claims improved traction on wet roads, particularly when cornering. Off-road, the Karoo 4’s blocks are designed to work “especially on soft surfaces, such as sand, mud, and clay,” according to a Metzeler spokesman.

The Karoo 3 featured a chevron pattern for its blocks, while the Karoo 4’s blocks hit the road head-on. The Karoo also has an innovative new style of sidewall blocks with alternating sizes and shapes.

According to Metzeler, the “Karoo 4 represents the latest generation of the Metzeler product family designed for on/off use—a tire intended for the equipment of adventure and maxi enduro motorcycles that allows motorcyclists to go beyond the boundaries of adventouring.”

Given its positioning as an off-road friendly tire for adventure motorcycles, the Karoo 4’s front tire is only available in 19- and 21-inch sizes. There are three choices of width/profile combinations for 19-inch rims, with 90/90 being the only choice for a 21-inch hoop.

The rear tire options are split between 17- and 18-inch wheels. There are four widths for 17-inch rims, and two choices for 18-inch mountings.

The Metzler Karoo 4 tire will begin appearing at dealerships in March 2022, though not all sizes will initially be available. List prices for the tires are not available.

Metzeler Karoo 4 Tire Sizes

Front

100/90 x 19

110/80 x 19

120/70 x 19

90/90 x 21

Rear

130/80 x 17

140/80 x 17

150/70 x 17

170/60 x 17

140/80 x 18

150/70 x 18

Metzeler Karoo 4 Photo Gallery