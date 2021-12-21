“Walter: The Missing Link” Documentary on DVD, Blu-ray, and Download

In August, we told you about writer/director/producer Jim Cutting’s documentary film about the last-known Harley-Davidson motorcycle truck—a “forecar” in H-D’s design lexicon—affectionately known as Walter. The Edge Ltd., Cutting’s production company and the “Walter: The Missing Link – Discovery of a Centennial Motorcycle” documentary producer, has announced the movie’s release on DVD and Blu-ray. In addition, the company announced the availability of Walter Posters, Walter t-shirts, and “Walter” digital downloads are available, along with the DVD and Blu-ray online at the “Walter” documentary website.

You can download “Walter” for $10, or buy the physical product—the DVD is $25, and the Blu-ray Disc is $30. The Walter-themed T-shirt is available for $25 in men’s and women’s styles, sizes S-4XL, and the 24-by-36-inch poster on heavy stock is available for $10. Between now and December 31, 2021, the t-shirts, as well as the DVD and Blu-ray discs, have a $5 discount.

Walter is from one of Harley-Davidson’s rarest product offerings. First produced in 1913 as the Model 9G Forecar Delivery Van, it was equipped with an F-head 61ci V-twin. Only 63 were built in 1913, illustrating the claim that Walter is among the rarest Harley-Davidson survivors on the planet. Walter—named to honor Walter C. Davidson, son of one of H-D’s founding fathers—is one of that tiny crop.

Indeed, in 1964, that member of the Davidson family attempted to purchase Walter for a significant amount of money (in its then-original broken down condition) from the Schuster family that owned it. Davidson likely knew at that time that Walter was one of the last, if not the final, surviving example of the 9G line.

Producer James Cutting explores the history of three-wheeled motorcycles, the Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s development of commercial service and delivery motorcycles, and “Walter: The Missing Link” documents one man’s adventure in restoring a motorcycle that had been in his family for nearly a century. Cutting considers the discovery of Walter to be the most extraordinary barn-find of our times.

The Edge Ltd. also teased the coming 10th-anniversary release of “Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend.” “Hogslayer” is the documentary about what may be the most famous motorcycle dragster in history—a double-engine Norton dubbed Hogslayer because of its ability to outrun the dominant Harley-Davidsons in Top Fuel drag racing. The re-release includes recently acquired archival footage that freshens up the documentary. Featuring T.C. Christenson, who rode the bike to multiple Top Fuel class world championships, and John Gregory, who took on the drag racing world from a small motorcycle shop in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Hogslayer” tells the story first-hand from the original Sunset Motors.

Images courtesy of James Cutting, The Edge Ltd.