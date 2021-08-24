Walter: The Missing Link – Discovery of a Centennial Motorcycle [Film Premier Event]

The last-known Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Truck in existence hits the big screen

“Walter: The Missing Link – Discovery of a Centennial Motorcycle” is the story of the last-known Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Truck—a “forecar” in H-D’s design lexicon—in existence, affectionately known as Walter.

This documentary chronicles the life and times of Walter the forecar from its early days of service on the streets of old Milwaukee, through many decades of desolation stored in a horse barn, and then decades of restoration to eventually become the most valuable service motorcycle in the world.

So that begs the question: if you were at an auction somewhere and up for grabs was one of these odd-looking machines, apparently mostly there and original what might it be worth? Well, you better be willing to reach deep into your bank account because according to the 2020-2021 edition of “The Comprehensive Vintage Motorcycle Price Guide,” a 1913 model as a basket case restoration project could bring $29,000, even if incomplete. An intact, original, complete, as-new or perfectly restored example could command about $140,000!

“Walter” is from one of Harley-Davidson’s rarest product offerings. Offered first in 1913 as the Model 9G Forecar Delivery Van, it was equipped with an F-head 61 cubic inch V-twin. Only 63 were built in 1913, so therein lies the explanation for the claim that “Walter” is among the rarest Harley-Davidson survivors on the planet. Walter—named to honor Walter Davidson, one of H-D’s founding fathers—is one of that tiny crop of 63 9G models.

Along the way, the producer, James Cutting, explores the history of three-wheeled motorcycles; the Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s development of commercial service and delivery motorcycles, and most importantly documents one man’s adventure in restoring a motorcycle that had been in his family for nearly a century. Cutting considers the discovery of Walter to be the most extraordinary barn-find of our times.

“The Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Truck—commercial delivery van or forecar—was manufactured in 1913 (the 9G – 63 built), 1914 (the 10G – 171 built), and 1915 (the 11G – 98 built) for a total of 332 Harley-Davidson forecars all using the E-Model as the driving motorcycle. They are all of the same standard design with only minor model updates. The E-Model was powered by a twin-cylinder F-Head 61 cubic inch 8 horsepower engine,” Cutting explains by way of the history of this unorthodox design.

Cutting’s documentary film is being released on a premier tour starting in Milwaukee. Here’s the tour schedule:

2021 “WALTER” Harley-Davidson Documentary Tour



“Walter” Milwaukee Premiere – September 2, 2021, at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Please Note COVID Restrictions for Turner Hall Ballroom – Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours prior to the event. Masks are encouraged but not required www.pabsttheater.org

“Walter Coming Home” Show – September 11, 2021, at The Bend in West Bend, Wisconsin www.thebendwi.org

“Walter” SCMG Film Festival – October 1, 2021, at the Barrymore Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin www.barrymorelive.com

“Walter Old School Matinee” – October 23, 2021, at the Rivoli Theatre in Cedarburg, Wisconsin

Cash or Check ONLY at the Box Office. For additional information, visit www.walterdoc.com.

Friend Walter on Facebook @Walterthemissinglinkmotorcycledocumentary. See the official Walter documentary Trailer.

Other motorcycle documentaries produced by James Cutting:

Producer of “Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend” – 10-Year Anniversary Release – Coming Soon

More information:

James Cutting, Independent Producer/Director/Screenwriter

THE EDGE LTD., A Division of The Cutting Edge, Inc.

262.224.3777

edgeltdjc@gmail.com

Images courtesy of James Cutting