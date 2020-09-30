2021 BMW M 1000 RR First Look (21 Fast Facts From World Superbike)

BMW is introducing its new M branded line in style. The 2021 BMW M 1000 RR manifests BMW’s commitment to World Superbike and Superstock racing, as 500 examples are being built for FIM World Championship homologation. There will so be an M competition package for those fully dedicated to competition. Let’s dive headfirst into the Fast Facts.
The 2021 BMW M 1000 RR puts out 212 horsepower at 14,500 rpm. BMW raises the rev limit on the inline-4 while retaining the output of 83 ft-pounds of torque at 11,000 rpm. The rev limit is not a screaming 15,100 rpm. According to BMW, the M engine is more powerful than the S motor from 6k to the redline.
There are plenty of internal motor mods to turn the S into an M. BMW’s ShiftCam technology, with dual valve timing and valve lift, is behind the power increase, but hardly the only motor update. The M RR also gets a Mahle forged two-ring piston with the compression ratio upped to 13.5:1, reworked combustion chambers, titanium Pankl connecting rods that are longer and 85 grams lighter, rocker arms that are six-percent lighter, and updated intake ports.
Outside the motor, there a new titanium exhaust system.
Five riding modes impact power, traction control, and wheelie control. Using a six-axle IMU, the modes are named Race Pro 1-3, Race, Dynamic, Road, and Rain. Further, there are two throttle curve adjustments and adjustable engine compression braking in Race Pro 1-3 mode.
Quickshifting is standard, as well as easy reversal of the shift pattern for track work.
Launch control and a pit-speed limiter are track-focused features. Out in the real world, there a hill start control function.
To put the power to the ground, the 2021 BMW M 1000 RR gets winglets and a taller windscreen. The winglets are straight from World Superbike, and they are carbon fiber with a clearcoat to protect them. The effect begins at just over 30 mph. By 186 mph, the downforce tops out at nearly 30 pounds on the front wheel and over six pounds on the rear wheel. The winglet- and screen-induced downforce means less intrusion by the traction control system, and improved braking, even at street-legal speeds.
The M RR brakes are another carryover from WSBK. BMW worked with Nissin to improve the front calipers, while also making them lighter. The front brake lines are also lighter and re-routed to reduce wind drag.
The brakes have two pad compounds—one for the track, and the other for the street. The Race ABS mode is optimized for the track brake-pad compound.
Carbon fiber wheels are used to cut 3.7 pounds of unsprung rotational weight. Michelin Power Cup 2 tires are mounted to the lightweight wheels.
The rear sprocket has one additional tooth compared to the S for increased acceleration.
The 2021 BMW M 1000 RR’s aluminum chassis gets a workover. It uses a bridge design, with the motor as a stressed member. It is narrow and lighter than the S chassis, which enhances ergonomics. The design also reduces squat on acceleration and diving under braking.
The swingarm pivot point is adjustable, for those who are serious about chassis finetuning. The pivot point can be adjusted +/- 2mm.
For stability at the M RR’s top speed of 190 mph, the rake has been extended and the wheelbase lengthened.
The front end of the M RR is a bit lighter than on the S. The M carries 52.1 percent of the 423-pounds curb weight, compared to 53.8 percent on the S.
BMW reworked the suspension and simplified adjustment. Instead of dozens of clicks for compression and rebound damping, the fork and shock each get 10 positions to choose from. The shock also has a seven-position length adjuster and a new spring.
The 6.5-inch TFT screen is optimized for data acquisition and track functionality. The dash has four display options that are optimized for either track or street riding. Here’s a list of that data available to the rider, with the information displayable in various ways:
Lap time and lap distance
Lap-specific speeds (min, max, average)
Active riding mode per lap
Traction control setting per lap
Current lean angle
Maximum lean angle reached
Maximum lean angle per lap
Maximum traction control per lap
Torque reduction by traction control
Currently achieved deceleration in meters-per-second squared
Maximum deceleration achieved in meters-per-second squared
Maximum deceleration per lap
Number of gear shifts per lap
Average throttle grip position per lap
Total laps—overall duration and overall distance
Best ever lap
Speed limit warning when a previously defined speed is exceeded
Average speed
Average fuel consumption
Two tripmeters
Remaining range
Odometer
Fuel gauge
For the most dedicated track user, BMW offers the M competition package. This adds the functionality of a GPS-aware lap trigger, as well as GPS data logging. Data for 300 circuits worldwide are included in the software. As for hardware, you get a 7.7-ounce lighter swingarm that is silver anodized, the M endurance chain, and a passenger seat cover. Buying the M competition package also gives you the ability to buy the M billet pack and M carbon package.
The final step is buying racing engines and electronics from BMW, as well as a racing exhaust system, racing tank/seat combo, and a racing body kit.
Even with all the packages, three are still a wide variety of M upgrade parts for the M RR.
There’s no price or availability date yet. BMW wants you to go to its website and register your “early interest.”
2021 BMW M 1000 RR Specs MOTOR
Type: Inline-4
Displacement: 999cc
Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
Maximum power: 212 horsepower @ 14,500 rpm
Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
Maximum speed: 190 mph
Compression ratio: 13.6:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
Clutch: Wet muti-disc w/ slipper function
Final drive: 525 chain
FRAME
Type: Aluminum composite bridge
Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches