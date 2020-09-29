How To Take Better Motorcycle Photos (The Details, Part 2)

The details of motorcycles are important, and knowing how to photograph them nicely can be a game-changer. This blog offers some ideas and tips about how to get some great shots.

Get Close

Get as close as you can. Find interesting lines and shapes Abstract lines are great.

Add Light

Under-expose the image (use exposure compensation or manual settings) Add light using a Speedlight or flash Use a tripod if you are going to edit multiple images together after

Find a Good Background

Simple uncluttered areas let the bike dominant the image Clean foregrounds & backgrounds Find colors that compliment the bike

Make a Montage

Most editing programs will make them They tell a story Prints like this make amazing presents

Black and White

Great contrast Look great on walls Simple = Good

The Rule of Thirds

Gives images a good structure Building blocks to interesting images Look up Mike Browne – He has a great video all about this

Bouns Tip – What are the images for

Think about your framing Try making your own mugs They will make amazing gifts

Image Gallery