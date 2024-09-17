Enthusiast’s Guide Honda Motorcycles 1959—1985 Book Review

In 2016, we reviewed How to Build a Café Racer, a book by author, motorcycle expert, and bike builder Doug Mitchel. The prolific author also put his expertise to work in producing an excellent resource for Honda motorcycle enthusiasts. Enthusiast’s Guide Honda Motorcycles 1959—1985, published in 2013, covers essential information about 48 models and their variants. That is accomplished with plenty of research and 243 color and black & white images in a familiar 8.5-by-11 format.
The range of Honda motorcycles in the Enthusiast’s Guide is diverse. At one end, you have the CA95 Benly Touring 150 in production from 1959 to 1966. At the other end of the age spectrum sits the VF500F Interceptor sportbike, which was in the Honda product line from 1984 to 1986.
Coverage of each model includes a narrative that describes key features, and how to identify variants and later versions. A section on specification and feature changes from year-to-year is included, as is a section on model-specific highlights, including parts availability and potential problems for restorers.
A brief specification sheet for the bikes is included, as well as a unique listing of ratings of each motorcycle based on four criteria:
- Available examples
- Ease of restoration
- Replacement parts availability
- Final value vs restoration cost.
The end of the Enthusiast’s Guide Honda Motorcycles 1959—1985 includes an insightful interview with award-winning motorcycle restorer Roger Smith, guidance on where to shop for vintage Honda parts, guidelines for buying a vintage bike, and a listing of helpful online resources. Remember that while vintage information is often timeless, Mitchel’s book was published in 2013, so prices and resources may be dated.
Enthusiast’s Guide Honda Motorcycles 1959—1985 Fast Facts
Author: Doug Mitchel
Published: 2013
Format: Paperback. 144 pages. 8.5-by-11 inches. 243 color/black-and-white images.
Publisher: Wolfgang Publications, Inc.
ISBN: 978-1-935828-86-3
Enthusiast’s Guide Honda Motorcycles 1959—1985 Price: $33 MSRP