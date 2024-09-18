2025 Beta Xtrainer 250 First Look [New Family Member]

For a decade, the Beta Xtrainer came in only one engine size—300. Now, the 2025 Beta Xtrainer 250 joins the fray, featuring a long-stroke quarter-liter two-stroke powerplant. The Beta Xtrainer line is designed to attract new off-road riders with a compact chassis, a more approachable seat height of 35.8 inches, and a lower price tag. These features also appeal to experienced trail riders who don’t need the competition-level performance the Beta RR models offer.
The chassis is the same as the 300, featuring Ollé suspension (10.6 inches of travel at both ends), electronically controlled oil injection, an externally adjustable progressively actuated power valve, an adjustable hydraulically actuated diaphragm clutch, electric start (kick optional), a radiator fan, and a 36mm Keihin PWK carburetor.
The 250 motor has two modes—Sun and Rain—with the Rain mode slowing throttle response by 20 percent, according to a Beta spokesman. The switch is centrally located on the handlebar.
The 2025 Beta Xtrainer 250 has an MSRP of $8499 and should be available at your local Beta dealer now. We last tested the Beta Xtrainer a couple of years ago, and can’t wait to hop on the new 250.
2025 Beta Xtrainer 250 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Two-stroke single
- Displacement: 249cc
- Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Fueling: Keihin PWK 36mm carburetor w/ case induction
- Exhaust valve: Beta Progressive Valve
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric (kick optional)
- Lubrication: Electronic oil-injection
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm style w/ hydraulic actuation
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Perimeter-style chromoly
- Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Ollé R16V 43mm inverted fork; 10.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Ollé R16V piggyback shock; 10.6 inches
- Tires: Mitas
- Front brake: 260mm floating disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.8 inches
- Seat height: 35.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
- Footpeg height: 15.4 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.3 gallons
- Oil tank capacity: 22 ounces
- Wet weight: 232 pounds
2025 Beta Xtrainer 250 Price: $8499 MSRP