2024 SuperMotocross Final Fantasy Picks and Tips [10 Fast Facts]

Well, it’s finally here after 30 rounds—the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s also your last chance for an RMFantasySMX.com win. Just as the SMX race pays triple points, so do the folks at RMFantasySMX, so it’s an excellent opportunity for come-from-behind victories in your fantasy leagues.
- The Saturday tussle should be epic, as it is winner-take-all for the top three protagonists. Hunter Lawrence has a one-point lead over Chase Sexton, who sits eight points ahead of defending SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence. With a nine-point difference between winning and P2, the title will go to the winner. Of course, it gets a bit more complicated for Jett if Eli Tomac wins. Should Tomac win and Jett come in P2, if either Hunter or Sexton finish in P3, that rider will take the title from Jett. So, hold onto your hats.
- Every Playoff Moto had a different winner. It has been Tomac, Jett, Hunter, and Sexton in that order. Based on that, what little momentum there is may go to Sexton, but it’s not much.
- Of the Big 3, only Sexton has failed to snag an overall SMX win in the Playoffs. Jett took Playoff 1, and Hunter won Playoff 1. That’s either a mark against Sexton or a reason he will stand atop the Las Vegas podium.
- One key statistic makes me pick Jett Lawrence to defend his SuperMotocross World Championship. In four Playoff motos, Jett is the only rider to finish on the podium every time, going 2-1-3-2. That’s the tipping point for me.
- Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton will battle it out for the runner-up spot. As they both have a win, the tiebreaker is who has been on the Playoff podium most. Hunter has done it three times in his 3-6-1-3 run. Sexton has only managed it twice, turning in a 4-3-4-1 performance over the two Playoffs. It’s not a big edge, but it’s all I’ve got. So, Hunter for P2 and Sexton closes out the podium.
- Tomac has P4 wrapped up. Certainly, Tomac would love to play the spoiler and win—something he could do. Unfortunately, Tomac is moving in the wrong direction. After winning the first Playoff Moto, he has gone 2-2-5. Also, in both Playoffs, Tomac’s first Moto was his best result. That puts him behind the 8-ball, as the second Moto is the tiebreaker.
- Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb are the best choices for P5. Roczen has been impressively consistent results, going 5-5-6-6 over the two Playoffs. However, Webb has improved in every Moto. Webb’s 14-8-5-4 card is a good one, and Webb has beaten Roczen in the last two Motos. Those numbers point to a P5 for Webb, though Roczen remains a strong pick.
- Injuries have hit some big names, so they’re risky top-five picks. I recommend steering clear of Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Cooper. They’re all high-quality factory riders who are not in the best position to compete for a top-five finish.
- The P13 Wild Card will be a challenge, with several potential candidates. Shane McElrath was P13 in Playoff 1, and Malcolm Stewart was the unlikely P13 in Playoff 2. There have been four different P13 finishers—Marshal Weltin, McElrath, Colt Nichols, and Barcia. McElrath’s name shows up twice, and his run of 15-13-15-14 shows him to be comfortable in that range. Looking at the numbers, McElrath is the Wild Card pick.
- It’s back to racing at night for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Final. Check our 2024 SuperMotocross Television Schedule for viewing details.
2024 SuperMotocross Final Fantasy Picks
- Jett Lawrence
- Hunter Lawrence
- Chase Sexton
- Eli Tomac
- Cooper Webb
Wild Card P13: Shane McElrath
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series Standings After Playoff 2
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 90 points
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 89 points
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 81
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 69
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 62
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 58
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 58
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 51
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 48
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 48
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 37
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 34
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 33
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 33
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki/Kawasaki, 31
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 24
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 22
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 18
- Harri Kullas, KTM, 18
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 15
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 15
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 13
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 4