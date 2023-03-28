2023 Beta Xtrainer Review (18 Fast Facts From The Trails)

This week, Editor Don Williams somewhat reluctantly rides the Beta Xtrainer 300 off-road bike. The Beta is a bit of an odd beast. It’s a not-quite-full-sized 2-stroke dirt bike, designed to be a little less intimidating than a full-sized machine. Previous years’ versions were hampered by less-than-stellar suspension. So a highly skeptical Don rode the 2023 model to see if any of the issues have been addressed.

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Ashley Lusky, co-founder of Kickstands Up, the one place where riders of every style can connect to all the motorcycle rides, races, meetups and rallies in their area. Ashley is a long-time off-road rider, yet she still doesn’t consider herself an expert. She recently returned from a serious ADV trip to Baja, California, and she and Teejay chat about the challenges for young women learning to ride off-road.

