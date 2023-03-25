Yamaha Champions Riding School 2-Day ChampSchool Review

Early one chilly morning in Las Vegas, I discovered some shocking realizations—about my riding skills.

Every time I ride is a different experience, and with every ride, the ‘take’ from enjoying my time on two wheels is the incremental confidence gained as I try to improve my riding skills. However, I find it tricky trying to explain to fellow riders what I’m doing and feeling and interpreting their input, and, of course, all this random feedback varies immensely. Being surrounded by experts at Yamaha Champions Riding School (YCRS) who know what they are doing, and how to teach you, is a completely different kettle of fish. I turned up for the 2-Day ChampSchool at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with an open mind. I felt some trepidation, as this was to be my first time riding on a track.

Heading for the spread of breakfast food and tasty coffee, I was greeted by the upbeat YCRS CEO and Chief Instructor Nick Ienatsch. We had a bit of a chat, and I found him an amusing guy who put me at ease.

Around 20 of us gathered in a loose group outside near the track. We listened to an informal chat of introduction with some fun icebreakers that got us relaxed and getting to know each other a bit. As I was the only female there, I asked if they often have lady riders attend the schools. As many as half of clients at a school are female; the team encourages dads with daughters and husbands to learn alongside wives.

Once my waiver was signed, I slapped on my name tag and had my Yamaha XSR900 checked over—a dazzling retro ’80s motorcycle in Legend Blue livery. We were put into two groups, sorted by the amount of previous riding experience. Some guys were planning to race, some for touring or, like me, improving road skills. One guy loved his previous experience so much that he was a returning customer. It was all very reassuring as we chanted together, “I don’t care what you think about my riding.”

Having not been on track before, I commissioned Mithos, a Swiss-based company, to make me a custom suit. The result was fantastic, and it was a seamless experience. My race suit incorporated an Alpinestars Tech-Air 10 vest, which fit perfectly in all the right places. The most surprising thing was that the fitting involved 42 measurements—talk about attention to detail. I felt super comfy because the Mithos suit allows for full movement thanks to the various stretch panels.

If you haven’t yet invested in bike gear or prefer not to bring your own to the ChampSchool, you can hire everything you’ll need—Dainese gear, Arai helmets, and a range of Yamaha motorcycles to choose from.

The plan for the day ahead was mapped out by Nick with a great sense of energy and urgency. For example, it’s imperative to get back into the classroom quickly after track time to keep forging forward. Armbands were issued to keep us all organized, and then the instructors addressed us all, chiming in one after another. It was kept interesting with plenty of practical visual demonstrations.

I liked how they asked each other questions and ribbed each other; it was fun and kept the vibrant atmosphere rolling. Even though we were clearly in a group, it felt like a personal experience.

In the classroom, we summarized our riding goals. I wanted to be the boss of my motorcycle—to be safer and faster with more control. Slap-dash attitudes are a no-no. We have to be in the moment—we’re taught to think about awareness and complete focus.

Before arriving, we had all gone through the Champ U two-day online riding school, which includes the Core Champions Habits. Champ U is included when you sign up for ChampSchool, and it takes you through core champions’ habits in a quick-fire learning style packed with excellent videos. The information and demonstrations had already made a difference in my thinking, and set me up for the practical class. Even on its own, Champ U gives you a huge amount of essential knowledge. It runs $100 for unlimited access, with the course on sale for $50 at the time of this writing.

The curriculum is constantly evolving, so check out the courses for yourself, including the newly launched online New Rider course ($50, though on-sale right now for $20). Use UltimateMC10 at checkout to get 10 percent off the online Champ U or in-person ChampSchool experience.

Under the low-flying planes from the local Nellis Air Force Base, Nick occasionally had to battle with jet engine noise as he filled us in with some anecdotes and information about the team. The ChampSchool curriculum evolved from techniques developed by one of the greatest Grand Prix riders ever—three-time World Champion Freddie Spencer. It’s made clear that the instructors are here to make you ride better. Customer care is right up there—just ask anything.

This time, Freddie joined us in a surprise appearance—that’s not something that happens at every ChampSchool. Freddie started the school in 1997. He had asked himself what the most important thing that could be done to help the average rider was, and then he hired a bunch of top instructors. Freddie explains the need for riders to understand how the bike works, saying, “Everything you do needs to have a purpose.” He tells us about the biggest mistake the average rider makes and how the little things make the difference.

As Freddie is explaining to us, he says he feels the bike as he is talking. Freddie has spent years training and practicing. He watches races and analyzes why a rider is moving so fast through the group. Even as little kids riding motorcycles, no one knew why Freddie could do this. He was able to find new techniques that he would then practice relentlessly.

In 2008, the Freddie Spencer Riding School became Yamaha Champions Riding School, run by highly qualified people with a handpicked group of instructors. Not every great rider is a great coach, so YCRS does not simply call up any old bod who’s free that weekend. We were in the presence of qualified technical riders who have achieved a wide variety of accolades between them.

Early on, we’re driven out to a corner on the track and given an intense lesson about grip—specifically, the 100 points of grip. You have to be there! The message is purposeful; we all get it—clearly light-bulb moments for several of us. Senior Instructor Eziah Davis then demonstrates each correct and then incorrect riding scenario, close up, and on the track.

Our group hops back into the shuttle and is driven around the track with full commentary. We ask questions and get live answers and examples of braking points and lines to take. It was good to be on the circuit, and experience this in real time.

It becomes clear that if you want to ride like the best riders in the world, then that desire is all you need. Whatever your current experience, you will be instructed, shown, nagged, cajoled, and tended individually, with good humor until you get it. Excelling at something is one thing. However, it takes a special gift to be able to share that.

At the end of day one, a camera bike follows behind each of us to film a lap. That evening, we’re in our casual wear, and the students’ laps are given comments and constructive criticism. There’s no fawning or beating about the bush. The instructors talk straight, and we learn from each other’s foibles and, laughingly, how what we thought we were doing is actually very different from reality.

Next is dinner and a chance to really socialize. I ask around the rest of our group and hear tales of riding improvements, general enjoyment, and genuine surprise at how consistent the teaching is from each instructor, plus the constant attention.

A second-timer explains that this is great value for money. He has tried other schools, but says, “With ChampSchool, you learn in a few days what another course can take weeks to try and get across.”

Another rider tells me, “You know the information is true and correct, as demonstrated by the caliber of riders who are teaching.”

I agree that these instructors, and the techniques taught, are the best. I had to grin when Nick said, “Do you think Freddie Spencer would show up here if we were teaching the wrong stuff?”

These guys—I did not experience a lady instructor—know how to draw you out and give you the knowledge required to grow your riding techniques. That puts you in a safer place for road riding. It also prepares you for more track day fun, and even racing. It was great to try things with no cars, traffic lights, ruts, gravel, holes, or bumps, and everyone was going in the same direction. Don’t think for a moment that going to ChampSchool to learn technical skills will take away the magic of the riding experience; my riding enjoyment has been enhanced.

On day two, I woke with my own clear mission. I was now able to go faster and had more control. I was keen to practice my newfound ability to trail brake into a corner using only two fingers for clutch and braking and applying gentle pressure on and off the brakes. I was braking lighter and longer, applying five percent pressure initially.

Then, as I came off the brakes, I moved my rear, pivoting my feet and remembering to pressure my leg on the tank, focusing on my triangle of light, and moving my upper body back and off the tank.

You might be thinking this sounds all a bit much, but this applies specifically to me. The course is tailored, and these are my focuses. I’ve been riding for years, and yet I learnt such a lot. Nick and crew have different ways of putting across points with various examples helping our individual understanding.

We worked on the nitty-gritty of curves—the types of corners, and types of riders. Concepts that were new to me were discussed, including when to brake, the slowest point, the end of direction change, and beginning acceleration. These are all the considerations to keep us safe. Day two was another priceless day of brain-buzzing knowledge gained.

ChampSchool was an eye-opener for me and, a thoroughly enjoyable full-on couple of days. Riding your motorcycle may well be the most dangerous thing you do. Fortunately, the racetrack is a safe environment where you can repeat practicing.

Before we’d started, Freddie Spencer said to me, “I promise you what will come out of this will be tremendous growth.” I felt the intensity of this comment. The value I took from ChampSchool is that emotion affects concentration and judgment. Freddie has learnt to trust in his own abilities, and so could I. He has learnt how to analyze techniques, put them into practice, share how to apply them, and focus on awareness and trust.

Our two days culminated with a presentation that included lots of laughs. Our gift pack included some cool swag. More importantly, we were taught the coded ChampSchool graduate handshake, and received the graduate tee-shirt—exclusive only to those who have completed the ChampSchool.

Now, I enthusiastically encourage every motorcycle rider I talk with to get ChampSchool training, and not just guess about the best way to ride. Perhaps you have been riding for years, and you may have never crashed. Even if you think your riding is fine, you will get something out from taking any of the ChampSchool courses. Companies such as Bosch and Harley-Davidson regularly send employees to ChampSchool.

The ChampSchool classes take place at various tracks around the country. The experience you sign-up for is an immersive training event. We received full attention through verbal, technical, demonstrated, and practical direct teaching. Not a minute was wasted, and we rode plenty of track time.

At the Yamaha Champions Riding School ChampSchool, I learnt directly from experienced people with the deep-seated knowledge needed to take my riding to the next level and beyond. The entire experience was absolutely outstanding, and I will do the ChampSchool again.

Photography by Arthur Coldwells