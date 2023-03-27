2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, 30 Photos]

The 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 is unchanged this year (other than a modest $200 price bump), which means it’s still a highly versatile motorcycle at an attractive price. Although it focuses on being an adventure motorcycle—note the 21-/18-inch wire-spoke wheel combination shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires—the Ténéré is also a capable sport-touring motorcycle and commuter with a wind-diverting fairing.

To further its off-road bona fides, the Ténéré 700 features almost fully adjustable KYB suspension (there’s no compression-damping adjustment for the linkage-assisted shock) with around eight inches of wheel travel at both ends. With the 4.2-gallon fuel tank filled, the Ténéré hits the scales at a manageable 452 pounds, and 9.5 inches of ground clearance comes in handy during off-road excursions.

Associate Editor Neil Wyenn has been building the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, so you can see how personalized the motorcycle can be. In our tests of the Ténéré, we have been impressed with its easy handling, spirited crossplane-crankshaft parallel-twin motor, capable suspension, and Brembo braking with fully defeatable ABS.

Since its US introduction just two short model years ago, the 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 has established itself as a leader in the mid-size ADV motorcycle genre.

2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Crossplane crankshaft parallel twin

Displacement: 689cc

Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle steel-tube

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted fork; 8.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel; Link-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 7.9 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 150/70 x 18

Front brakes: 282mm discs w/ Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 62.8 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 34.5 inches

Ground clearance: 9.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Curb weight: 452 pounds

Color: Icon Blue; Shadow Gray

2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Price: $10,499 MSRP

2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Buyer’s Guide Photo Gallery