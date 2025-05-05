Right to Repair 2025 Update: Keep Your Moto Running

The Right to Repair is about whether you, as the owner of something like a motorcycle, phone, or tractor, can fix it yourself or choose who fixes it. It’s a big debate because many devices today rely on computer code to work, and manufacturers often control that code tightly. We first covered Right to Repair four years ago, so it’s time for an update.
When you buy a device, including a motorcycle, it has computer code that controls things like the engine, brakes, or even how much power it has. The Right to Repair movement says you should be able to access that code, fix the device yourself, or pick any repair shop to do it. You should also be able to use any replacement parts you want, not just the ones the manufacturer sells. The idea is simple—if you own it, you should control how it’s repaired.
However, manufacturers don’t always agree. They often say only their approved technicians and parts should be used. They argue this keeps devices safe, secure, and working correctly. They also use laws, including the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), to block people from accessing the code, claiming it’s their property.
There are some tricky issues involved:
- Warranties: If you or a repair shop you choose messes up a repair, the manufacturer might say your warranty is void, meaning they won’t cover future fixes. For example, three years ago, Harley-Davidson got in trouble with the FTC for saying warranties were void if non-Harley-Davidson parts were used. This could affect other brands, too.
- Laws and Safety: Federal laws such as the DMCA can make altering a device’s code illegal. Manufacturers say this protects safety features, emissions standards, cybersecurity, and similar functions. For motorcycles, if you change the code to make the motorcycle faster, you might break federal safety or pollution rules, and you could face penalties.
- What counts as a repair? If you tweak your motorcycle’s code to make it more powerful for racing, is that a “repair”? Most laws say no. This means those changes might not be protected under Right to Repair rules.
- State vs. federal rules: While all 50 states have looked at Right to Repair laws over the last five years, they don’t agree on how to handle it. Some states focus on motorcycles, others on cars, farm equipment, or wheelchairs. For example, Missouri proposed a law in 2025 saying motorcycle owners and repair shops should have access to the tools and parts needed to fix bikes. However, not all states have passed these laws, and the rules vary considerably.
- Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, and Maryland have bills specific to automobiles.
- Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington have proposed bills specific to power (also “complex” or “motorized”) wheelchairs.
- Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia have proposed farm equipment legislation.
- Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington have bills that simply refer to consumer products, smartphones, other electronic devices, and all consumer products except autos or medical devices or some combination of these.
Last year, the federal government made a big move. The Librarian of Congress updated the DMCA to allow people to access and change code for repairs on vehicles, medical devices, consumer gadgets, and the like. This means that while you can legally fix your motorcycle’s code for maintenance or repairs, boosting performance for racing still doesn’t qualify as a repair.
Another factor affecting the use of data from telematic or over-the-air updates has been described by transportation technology expert Michael Entner-Gómez. He explains that there are some potential limitations on OTA data transfer that can have consequences for vehicle performance, presumably both cars and motorcycles. In a LinkedIn post last month, Entner-Gómez wrote:
Every OTA update must navigate a tangled web of ECU dependencies, supplier firmware, regional variations, and security protocols. A single mismatch can leave vehicles inoperable. Network congestion adds to the chaos—millions of vehicles pulling updates at once can stall deployments. Without smart scheduling, preloading, and real-time data tracking, updates fail, frustrating customers and creating massive costs.
Security is another ticking time bomb. A compromised OTA pipeline isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a cyberattack waiting to happen. If updates aren’t authenticated, hackers could inject malicious code into millions of vehicles. Regulations like UNECE R155 and R156 demand compliance, but automakers struggle to enforce security across fragmented systems.
So, why does this matter? Right to Repair is about giving you more freedom to fix what you own without being forced to go through the manufacturer. But it’s complicated because of safety, legal, and tech issues. The debate is ongoing, and laws are changing, so it’s worth keeping an eye on what happens next.