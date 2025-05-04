2025 Kawasaki Z900 SE Review: 13 Track and Street Fast Facts

The Kawasaki Z900 was first launched in 2017, though a quick DNA test reveals the iconic 1972 Z1 900 as the start of the line. With success embedded in the ancestors, does the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 SE ABS have what it takes to satisfy its specific rider? I spent a day on Miami’s finest streets and at Homestead-Miami Speedway, about 30 miles from Miami, getting acquainted with the new refined version of Kawasaki’s flagship naked upright sport bike.
- The base 2025 Kawasaki Z900 ABS runs $9999, but I tested the SE version. The SE upgrades the standard Z900’s suspension with an Öhlins S46 shock and a fully adjustable KYB fork. The front braking system is also improved, courtesy of a Nissin radial-pump master cylinder, steel-braided brake lines, and Brembo M4.32 monoblock calipers and 300mm discs. The SE also has a two-tone faux leather seat with premium stitching and a USB-C port inside the front cowl. Those features up the price by $1850. Of course, the SE also gets all the updates the Z900 enjoys this year.
- Electronics are a big part of the new Z900 package, including an IMU, new ECU settings, and electronically controlled throttle valves. These changes provided a broad range of updates, including cornering awareness for traction control, ABS, and power modes—Sport, Road, Rain, and customizable Rider—that integrate traction control. The different modes are distinctive and appropriately fitting to selected conditions. The Road mode never feels dull on the street, as it is fully lively when the throttle is twisted. Clicking into Sport mode gives the Z900 motor cat-like reflexes.
- The 948cc liquid-cooled inline-4 gets an updated cam profile focusing on low-rpm torque. Anyone blindfolded and ear-muffed will have a tough time recognizing the type of engine the Z900 has. Features like strong torque from idle or elastic mid-range are meant for twins and triples. My only wish was to have the engine continue building power nearer the redline instead of the last 2000 rpm being reserved for over-rev. I ended up short-shifting more often, which helped me achieve the unbroken momentum. I also had a hard time recognizing which gear I am in currently; however, I won’t hold that against the Z900. No matter the rpm, every gear gave a similar pull.
- The latest generation of the Kawasaki quickshift system works flawlessly with a new set of gear ratios. The new electronic throttle valves enable the ECU to control the air/fuel delivery, resulting in superb shifting on the track and when riding aggressively. Trying out the quickshifter in Sport mode during the stop-and-go traffic resulted in clunkier shifting, despite the new quickshifter allowing operation at lower rpm. Fortunately, a quick revert to Road mode made shifting as smooth as butter again.
- When you want to use the clutch, the race-inspired clutch has assist and slipper functions that work great. The clutch lever feels very light. During the stop-and-go traffic, the clutch gives a strong juddering right at the engagement point, which could be mistaken for the motorcycle wanting to stall. While it made the initial take-offs slightly unpleasant, once rolled off, it was no longer an issue. At the track, three corners required hard deceleration. The slipper system handled the most aggressive downshifts, keeping the rear tire composed.
- The new IMU informs the ABS, and even worked well at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With the ABS knowing the Z900 SE’s lean angle, it better assists aggressive trail braking and mid-corner emergency situations. Turns 3 and 8 required heavy trail braking—a perfect testing situation. After gradually getting more aggressive with my entries, I felt the light modulation by the new ABS system. The smooth interference combined with the consistent nature of Brembo M4.32 monoblock calipers and Nissin radial-pump master cylinder contributed to my confidence. Also, the Kawasaki Cornering Management Function monitors the power along with the braking through a corner, with the predictable results of allowing me to move the braking markers farther down the track.
- The KYB and Öhlins suspension combination gets it right on the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 SE. This year, the KYB fork is tucked in 0.2 degrees for a more forward-leaning stance, giving it a more composed ride over the bumps. The horizontally mounted Öhlins S46 shock offers rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability. My initial assessment of the shock is that it’s soft. However, I made the appropriate spring-preload adjustment and did not worry about it for the rest of the day. Even on the track, the suspension gave a nice, firm ride under heavy braking or hard acceleration, making it spot-on for an all-rounder sport bike.
- Z900 is the first motorcycle to wear Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tires from the factory. Dunlop’s newest addition to the Q5 lineup promises longer life expectancy without losing the sporty behavior. It’s slotted in between the sportier Q5S and the touring-focused Roadsmart IV. Quick warm-up and consistent feedback gave an instant confidence boost. While Dunlop classifies the Q5A as appropriate for sporty canyon riding, racetrack duty was not planned in this tire’s development. Luckily, the feedback came just in time before I got in trouble on the cement-patched corners of Homestead-Miami Speedway. I still had fun, responsibly.
- The electronic cruise control is easy to activate, and easier than ever to deactivate. Instead of using the brakes, which abruptly disengages cruise control, you can simply counter twist the throttle and the motorcycle doesn’t pitch you forward violently like its counterparts.
- The new cam also cuts fuel consumption. Kawasaki claims a 16 percent reduction, along with the torque boost. The Z900 SE was definitely less thirsty than I was in Miami. During a one-hour ride from the hotel to the track, the fuel gauge barely went down one bar. I did encounter partial traffic, and lane-splitting isn’t an option as it is in California. The torque allowed me to use 5th and 6th gears around 30 mph without gear hunting.
- The new five-inch TFT color dash is easily read and displays essential information. The display can be switched between two types. One has a bar-style tachometer along the top with simple vehicle information, while the alternative gets a very cool hexagonal tachometer with an aviation-style altitude/lean angle indicator. While we were in the pits of Homestead, several F-16s made low passes. I felt like part of the squadron with the insistent styling of the Z900 and its Top Gun features. There’s also an updated version of Kawasaki’s Rideology app with real-time data display, Kawasaki’s first turn-by-turn navigation, and the usual set of features.
- The 2025 Z900 SE’s updated Sugomi design turned a lot of heads on Ocean Drive in SoBe. On the first part of my ride, I cruised through the streets filled with exotic vehicles, and immediately people pointing and taking pictures of me and the bike. I wouldn’t lie if I said that I felt like a celebrity. The Z900 SE definitely has a unique look. A Triple LED headlight, brushed aluminum shrouds, green trellis frame, and matching green wheels are eye-catching, evoking a sense of intensity, dominance, and readiness to attack.
- Kawasaki is focusing more on the riders who prefer real-world sport riding over 200-horsepower fire breathers. If you don’t want to follow the crowd, don’t care about the spec sheets, want to enjoy the morning commute, and still attack the canyons on the weekends, the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 SE might just be the one.
Photography by Kevin Wing
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Alpinestars Supertech R10
- Suit: Alpinestars GP Force Lurv
- Jacket: Alpinestars Viper V2 Air
- Airbag: Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Plasma
- Gloves: Alpinestars GP Tech V2
- Boots: Alpinestars SMX-6
2025 Kawasaki Z900 SE ABS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 948cc
- Bore x stroke: 73.4 x 56.0mm
- Maximum power: 123 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 73 ft-lbs @ 7700 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm Keihin throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Sealed 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: High-tensile steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 41mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Öhlins S46 shock; 5.5 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Q5A
- Front tire: 120/70-17
- Rear tire: 180/55-17
- Front brakes: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers and Nissan radial-pump master cylinder
- Rear brakes: 250mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.1 inches
- Rake: 24.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 470 pounds
- Color: Metallic Matte Graphite Gray/Ebony/Metallic Graphite Gray
2025 Kawasaki Z900 SE ABS Price: $11,849 MSRP