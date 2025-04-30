Royal Enfield B.T.R. Short Track in Ventura: That’s Entertainment

Last night’s Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. (B.T.R.) class at California’s Ventura Raceway, part of the 2025 Memphis Shades Ventura Short Track meeting, was a thrilling showcase of women’s flat track racing. Held on the 1/5-mile clay oval at Ventura County Fairgrounds, the event highlighted the B.T.R. program’s mission to empower female riders. Twelve women, coached by Johnny Lewis, competed on converted Royal Enfield INT650s, delivering fierce battles under the lights.

Anyone who might have thought that ladies riding customized, quite heavy, modest-horsepower street bikes would result in slow, processional racing was in for a shock. Holy moly! These ladies are fast! The racing had some serious dicing, especially at the front. There were lots of overtakes with the final result anything but predictable.

The Royal Enfield B.T.R. flat trackers begin life as an INT650 street bike, and use the stock twin-cylinder motor. Although the motor is unmodified, a custom air cleaner and S&S Cycle exhaust save considerable weight while helping the engine breathe better. This creates an intoxicating roar as the pack comes around the last turn onto the straight.

The lights and instrument pod are removed, and a dirt track triple clamp with a long, wide handlebar fitted. The fork gets K-Tech cartridge internals, and the shocks are fully adjustable K-Tech units. Of course, there’s no front brake. In the rear, the Accossato brake is beefier than stock. Vortex sprockets and chain are fitted, and the ladies adjust the gearing depending on the event. The Lowery Racing forged aluminum 19-inch wheels are lighter and stronger than stock. A one-piece seat/tail unit is added at the rear. I’m guessing that the mods cut, maybe, 50 pounds off the INT650.

The Royal Enfield B.T.R. flat tracker is gorgeous, though still visually quite wide, especially at the gas tank.

Talking to some of the ladies, I learned the bike needs a modified riding style to get the best from it compared to the typical converted 450cc dirt bikes they usually race. Essentially, it’s about staying relatively still on the bike, both feet on the pegs, and keeping the wheels somewhat in line to maximize the drive out of the corners.

Typically, the ladies have been racing flat track since they were kids—some teenagers, and some from childhood. I spoke to Mikaela Nichols, who took up riding and racing when she was 15. In contrast, Emma Gottsch has been racing since she was four years old.

The tight Ventura track demanded skillful slides and bold tactics, with Gottsch, Taia Little, and Madicela Rodriguez filling the Heat podium, with less than a half-second separating 1st from 3rd. The 10-lap Main event reversed the order, Rodriguez taking the win by 0.185 seconds, Gottsch in second, and Little in P3. I’d say they pushed their Royal Enfields to the limit.

Watching the pack tear into the final corner and then gassing hard onto the front straight with each bike bucking and weaving, the riders struggling to get the maximum drive from the rear tire is a sight to behold. Although these ladies aren’t big, tough-looking Amazons, they clearly have a lot of strength. On race night—watch out!

The Arai Corsair-X helmets and colorful two-piece custom Moto Gear leather race suits have Alpinestars Tech-Air airbag technology. The racers wear an Alpinestars road racing boot on the right foot and a motocross boot with a steel shoe slider on the left foot.

It seems the tracks are very different from each other, and the grading and grooming of the dirt is critical to fast lapping. It rained earlier in the day, and I had assumed that would aid traction, but apparently not.

Ventura Raceway drafted Lewis to help advise on grading the track. Rain is anything but helpful, as ruts and bumps can quickly develop. That makes it harder for the riders to take different lines around the track, searching for improved traction and better drive. According to the racers, Lewis did a great job, and the racing was intense. Close passes and strategic line choices kept the crowd roaring.

I really enjoyed the event. It was much more relaxed than typical road race events. Everyone had paddock access, and it was interesting to wander around and check out the various bikes and race teams. The diverse food court was excellent, so the atmosphere had an almost party-like vibe. Still, there is a serious side to it once the lights went out and the throttles pinned.

The B.T.R. flat trackers were similar to the group at the road race series we recently profiled. They’re all fun, articulate, and extremely positive about the B.T.R. program and racing motorcycles. The level of support they have for each other is fantastic to see, even though all bets are off once the no-holds-barred racing starts. The excitement is palpable under the Royal Enfield pit canopy, and I had an absolute blast chatting with everyone and watching the competition.

Flat-track racing is a high-energy, family fun night out (children got in for free), and it was great to see lots of youngsters out there getting autographs and having fun. Kudos to Royal Enfield for supporting such a great series and interesting class of racing. If you’re in the Eldon, Missouri, area on September 13, you can check out B.T.R. flat-track racing at Lake Ozark Speedway with Progressive American Flat Track National Championship Short Track.

Photography by Teejay Adams

Royal Enfield B.T.R. Short Track Photo Gallery