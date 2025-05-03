2025 Denver Supercross Results, Video, Standings, and Coverage

By
Don Williams
-
2025 Denver Supercross Results, Standings, Video, and Coverage - Chase Sexton
Denver winner Chase Sexton.

Chase Sexton kept his 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title run alive with a nearly nine-second win over series leader Cooper Webb at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. With the final round at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City beckoning, Webb holds a nine-point lead in the series. If Webb finishes in P5 or better at the final round on Saturday, he will be the 2025 450SX Champion.

After a Malcolm Stewart holeshot, Sexton was in P3 after a lap, behind leader Webb and Stewart in P2. Sexton passed Stewart on the next lap, and Webb two laps later. Sexton’s pass on Webb included a bump, which Sexton described after the race as retaliation for an incident between the two riders on the start straight. On the podium, Webb said it was unintentional.

Sexton was never challenged, and his fastest lap (49.967 seconds) was nearly one second faster than the next fastest lap from another rider—Justin Cooper’s 50.931-second lap. Both riders’ fastest lap came on lap 5 of the 25-lap Main Event.

2025 Denver Supercross Results - Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb leads Malcolm Stewart (#27) and Justin Cooper.

The final three laps involved a battle between Webb, Cooper, and Stewart. Cooper passed Stewart on lap 23 for P3, putting Cooper in the awkward position of defending from Stewart while reluctant to pass teammate Webb. Cooper successfully balanced his efforts, taking P3 behind Webb and ahead of Stewart.

2025 Denver Supercross Results, Standings, Video, and Coverage - Aaron Plessinger
Aaron Plessinger finished in P5.

With Roczen out with an ankle injury, Cooper and Stewart are battling for P3 in the 450SX Championship Standings. Going into Salt Lake City, Cooper has a six-point lead over Stewart, though Stewart holds the tiebreaker due to his win in Round 5 in Tampa.

Saturday’s finale in Salt Lake City airs at 7 p.m. EDT. Check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.

Photography by Align Media and courtesy of Feld Entertainment

2025 Denver Supercross Results

  1. Chase Sexton, KTM
  2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha
  3. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
  5. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
  6. Shane McElrath, Honda
  7. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
  8. Joey Savatgy, Honda
  9. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
  10. Dean Wilson, Honda
  11. Christian Craig, Yamaha
  12. Justin Hill, KTM
  13. Benny Bloss, Beta
  14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki
  15. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
  16. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
  17. Kevin Moranz, KTM
  18. Cade Clason, Kawasaki
  19. Tristan Lane, KTM
  20. Jeremy Hand, Honda
  21. Justin Starling, GasGas
  22. Michael Hicks, Yamaha

2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)

  1. Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 347 points (5 Wins, 13 Podiums, 15 Top 5)
  2. Chase Sexton, KTM, 338 (6W, 11P, 14 T5)
  3. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 271 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
  4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 261 (3P, 8 T5)
  5. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 255 (1W, 2P, 6 T5)
  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 239 (1W, 5P, 8 T5)
  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 185 (2 T5)
  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 182 (2 T5)
  9. Justin Hill, KTM, 180 (1 T5)
  10. Shane McElrath, Honda, 179 (1P, 1 T5)
  11. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
  12. Joey Savatgy, Honda, 136 (1 T5)
  13. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 134
  14. Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 120
  15. Benny Bloss, Beta, 113
  16. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
  17. Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
  18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 70
  19. Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
  20. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 60
  21. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 58
  22. Dean Wilson, Honda, 42
  23. Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
  24. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 38
  25. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 34
  26. Justin Starling, GasGas, 20
  27. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 19
  28. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
  29. Tristan Lane, KTM, 19
  30. Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
  31. Vince Friese, Honda, 14
  32. Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
  33. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 12
  34. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 9
  35. Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
  36. Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
  37. Ryan Breece, Honda, 3

