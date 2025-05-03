2025 Denver Supercross Results, Video, Standings, and Coverage

Chase Sexton kept his 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title run alive with a nearly nine-second win over series leader Cooper Webb at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. With the final round at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City beckoning, Webb holds a nine-point lead in the series. If Webb finishes in P5 or better at the final round on Saturday, he will be the 2025 450SX Champion.
After a Malcolm Stewart holeshot, Sexton was in P3 after a lap, behind leader Webb and Stewart in P2. Sexton passed Stewart on the next lap, and Webb two laps later. Sexton’s pass on Webb included a bump, which Sexton described after the race as retaliation for an incident between the two riders on the start straight. On the podium, Webb said it was unintentional.
Sexton was never challenged, and his fastest lap (49.967 seconds) was nearly one second faster than the next fastest lap from another rider—Justin Cooper’s 50.931-second lap. Both riders’ fastest lap came on lap 5 of the 25-lap Main Event.
The final three laps involved a battle between Webb, Cooper, and Stewart. Cooper passed Stewart on lap 23 for P3, putting Cooper in the awkward position of defending from Stewart while reluctant to pass teammate Webb. Cooper successfully balanced his efforts, taking P3 behind Webb and ahead of Stewart.
With Roczen out with an ankle injury, Cooper and Stewart are battling for P3 in the 450SX Championship Standings. Going into Salt Lake City, Cooper has a six-point lead over Stewart, though Stewart holds the tiebreaker due to his win in Round 5 in Tampa.
Saturday’s finale in Salt Lake City airs at 7 p.m. EDT. Check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
2025 Denver Supercross Results
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Shane McElrath, Honda
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Joey Savatgy, Honda
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Christian Craig, Yamaha
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Benny Bloss, Beta
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- Tristan Lane, KTM
- Jeremy Hand, Honda
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Michael Hicks, Yamaha
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 347 points (5 Wins, 13 Podiums, 15 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 338 (6W, 11P, 14 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 271 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 261 (3P, 8 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 255 (1W, 2P, 6 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 239 (1W, 5P, 8 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 185 (2 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 182 (2 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 180 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 179 (1P, 1 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 136 (1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 134
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 120
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 113
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 70
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 60
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 58
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 42
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 38
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 34
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 20
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 19
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 19
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 12
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 9
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3