2025 Denver Supercross Fantasy Picks and Tips [7 Fast Facts]

The penultimate round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is here, and 12 points separate leader Cooper Webb from challenger Chase Sexton. The weather looks good for Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, so let’s dive into the 2025 Denver Supercross fantasy picks and tips for RMFantasySX players.
- Cooper Webb can win the title with a pair of P3 finishes. He’s a smart rider, so Webb won’t be pushing for a win in Denver. Look for Webb to play it safe and take the P2 points haul.
- All Chase Sexton can do is win at this point, and expect him to do that on Saturday night. Sexton is in a must-win situation, so he will take whatever chances are necessary to beat Webb. That could mean a fall and bad result for Sexton, though that’s less likely than a win.
- It’s a battle between Justin Cooper and Aaron Plessinger for the final podium spot. Like the tussle for the win, Cooper has a couple of advantages. Cooper is locked into a titanic tussle for P4 in the series standings, so he has the motivation to score points. Plessinger trails Malcolm Stewart by 15 points and has clinched at least P6 for the year. Finally, Cooper’s 6-4-3 run has a slight edge over Plessinger’s 7-3-4 card over the last three rounds. So, it’s Cooper for the podium and Plessinger in P4.
- Malcolm Stewart is a strong P5 choice. Stewart is 4-6-5 in his last three starts. However, in two of those three rides, Stewart has finished behind Cooper and Plessinger. A dark horse pick for P5 is Dylan Ferrandis. He’s on a 5-10-7-5-7 run, which isn’t bad. However, Ferrandis has been beaten by Stewart in two of the last three starts. So, Stewart it is for P5.
- Don’t pick Ken Roczen for anything. Unfortunately, his ankle injury has required surgery and Roczen won’t be riding the last two rounds.
- The Wild Card is P10, and I have three picks for you to consider. Justin Hill has finished in P10 five times this year, including at three of the last five rounds. That’s a pretty strong sign. Dean Wilson has finished in P9 and P10 in the previous two rounds, so that’s hard to ignore. Also, Mitchell Oldenburg is worth considering, as he has three P11 results in the last five rounds. With Roczen gone, Oldenburg might have his first top 10 of 2025. The Wild Card always involves a lot of luck. I’d like to pick up some points on my competition—I am in the top 8-percent of RMFantasyMX players right now—so I’m going with Oldenburg.
- Racing starts at 7 p.m. EDT at Empower Field at Mile High. Race Day Live commences at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Check out our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for details.
2025 Denver Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Chase Sexton
- Cooper Webb
- Justin Cooper
- Aaron Plessinger
- Malcolm Stewart
Wild Card P10: Mitchell Oldenburg
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajax Photos
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 325 points (5 Wins, 12 Podiums, 14 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 313 (5W, 10P, 13 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 271 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 241 (2P, 7 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 237 (1W, 2P, 5 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 222 (1W, 5P, 7 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 185 (2 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 170 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 167 (2 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 163 (1P, 1 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 122 (1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 121
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 112
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 104
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 64
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 60
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 47
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 33
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 30
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 27
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 19
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 19
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 16
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 10
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 5
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3