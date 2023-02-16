Alpinestars Supertech R10 Helmet First Look [10 Fast Facts]

Building on its successful off-road helmets, Alpinestars is introducing its first pavement-oriented helmet, and the new Alpinestars Supertech R10 helmet has a MotoGP pedigree. MotoGP Legend Andrea Dovizioso worked with the Alpinestars Helmet Developments Department to create the new helmet, which will be worn by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jack Miller and Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martín in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship Series. The new R10 has plenty of features, so let’s see what this new track-oriented helmet is all about.
The outer shell of the Alpinestars Supertech R10 helmet is a multi-layer composite design. Tight-weave, high-density 3K carbon fiber is used on the outside for light weight and strength, plus energy dispersion. Underneath that is a unidirectional (UD) carbon fiber weave for radial strength and compression resistance. The UD also provides for deflection control. Next is an aramid fiber layer that resists penetration. An epoxy resin holds it all together. According to an Alpinestars insider, “The combination of material layers provides improved energy management as well as limited outer shell deflection, making the energy spread wider and better absorbed by the EPS liner.”
Wind tunnel testing determined the shape of the R10. As a helmet intended for high-performance use, the aerodynamic spoiler is designed to work with the rear hump on Alpinestars’ one-piece race suits to minimize drag. The spoiler is connected with elastic joints that will allow the spoiler to detach in the event of significant impact at any angle. Also, turbulators are used to reduce wind noise.
The EPS shell assembly is made of four shells of different densities. The shell closest to your head has a smooth surface to reduce friction and better manage oblique hits.
The Alpinestars Supertech R10 has several intake and exhaust arrays for airflow. The chin vent has two intakes near the faceshield locking mechanism. Incoming air is directed to the inside of the faceshield to prevent fogging. Chin bar vents take the humidified air and lead it out of the helmet. A slider-closable top vent system sends air across the rider’s scalp and helps take warmed air away from the rider’s forehead. Finally, there are two always-open exhaust vents under the rear spoiler.
The faceshield is designed for high-performance. The faceshield is 3mm thick, rated Optical Class 1. It seals tightly against the eyeport’s rubber trim, and the shield is secured in the closed position by a metal front lock. It has a coating to reduce fogging and discourage scratches. Side cam mechanisms allow the faceshield to move through its arc. The faceshield is compatible with the high-end Pinlock 120XLT MaxVision lens and accommodates tear-offs.
The Alpinestars Supertech R10 helmet gets the same A-Head Fitment System as the Supertech M10 off-road helmet. This allows personalization of the fit and positioning of the helmet on your head.
The four separate comfort liners can be removed for washing—a crown/neck pad, top pad, and two cheek pads. The crown/neck pad uses elastic and four foam panels to manage both oblique impacts and fit. The top pad is height-adjustable, making it a critical part of the A-Head Fitment System. The cheek pads are breathable, and have a channel for a hydration system tube. An emergency extraction system for the cheek pads can be used by first responders when necessary.
Here is Jack Miller’s take on the Alpinestars Supertech R10 after the Sepang MotoGP Official Test: “It’s unreal to be back with Alpinestars and to do it in this fashion, being one of the first to bring the new helmet on board; it’s an amazing opportunity for me. I’m really happy with the first time wearing it on track. The visibility is amazing, and, thankfully, here in Malaysia, we’ve been able to test it in all kinds of conditions, with the humidity and also some rain. I was very, very happy with how it performed in those conditions.”
Jorge Martín had this to say after the Sepang Test: “I’m super happy to be in the Alpinestars family, now fully equipped by Alpinestars. I really like how the helmet’s working. How it fits my head is so important, and I’m really comfortable in it. This is very important; we’re going so, so fast—almost 340 kph—and it’s working perfectly, really stable.”
We don’t have a price or availability date for the Alpinestars Supertech R10 helmet.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly podcast brought to you by the editors of Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
I’m not sure if it’s his first love on two wheels, but it is safe to say that Editor Don Williams is a dirt-bike nut. He rode competitive Trials for over 30 years, and he and his wife ride every weekend—and sometimes more on every type of off-road machine they can lay their hands on. He now tells us of his recent experiences on the Kawasaki KX250X—a cross country dirt bike that seems to work well.
In our second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Allan Karl, author of the book “Forks—A Quest for Culture, Cuisine, and Connection”. Allan went on a 3 year-long ride around the world, across 5 Continents and 35 Countries. Actually, that number is now up to 83 Countries. In this first part of the story, Neale and Allan chat about his motivations, and a few of the adventures—and mis-adventures—on his epic journey.