2023 Polaris Slingshot Roush Edition First Look [6 Fast Facts]

The 2023 Polaris Slingshot Roush Edition takes the Slingshot R and introduces performance, functionality, and appearance upgrades. Roush Performance is an automotive company best known for its performance-oriented modified Ford vehicles, including the new 2023 Roush F-150 truck. Let’s look at how Roush Performance and the Polaris Slingshot R get along.

  1. The 2023 Polaris Slingshot Roush Edition has a Brembo braking system. Four-piston Brembo calipers are called on to grasp Brembo front brake rotors. The fixed calipers work on slotted discs that are 14 percent larger than the standard Slingshot R discs.

  1. The foot controls are enhanced by Sparco Pedal Covers. Sparco’s billet aluminum covers for the brake, clutch, and accelerator pedals improve traction, giving the driver a better feel of the foot controls. The accelerator pedal is shorter, with the brake and clutch pedals both shorter and wider.

  1. The 2023 Polaris Slingshot Rouse Edition is available with two transmission options. You can get a manual transmission with a Roush-branded shifter, or the AutoDrive transmission with special paddle shifters. The paddle shifters are made of a composite material for superior feedback when changing gears.

  1. There’s a Slingshot Excursion Top on the Rouse Edition. The soft top provides shade on sunny days and protection when the rain comes. It also gives the Rouse Edition a premium look. The Excursion Top can be installed or removed without tools.

  1. You have undoubtedly noticed the Roush branding, as well as the special-edition paint and graphics. The trim is Racetrack Red with blacked-out badging, and the steering wheel is color-accented. The glovebox has a Roush Badge, which goes nicely with the Roush seat cover design and instrument cluster.

  1. The 2023 Polaris Slingshot Rouse Edition will run you $37,349 with a manual transmission. If you prefer the AutoDrive transmission, be prepared to part with another $2,150. There’s a $300 surcharge in California. Dealers will have this high-end Slingshot R on showroom floors in the Spring.

 

 

