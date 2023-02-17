Editor’s Letter – March 2023 – À la Carte or All-In?

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a weekly podcast brought to you by the editors of Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

I’m not sure if it’s his first love on two wheels, but it is safe to say that Editor Don Williams is a dirt-bike nut. He rode competitive Trials for over 30 years, and he and his wife ride every weekend—and sometimes more on every type of off-road machine they can lay their hands on. He now tells us of his recent experiences on the Kawasaki KX250X—a cross country dirt bike that seems to work well.

In our second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Allan Karl, author of the book “Forks—A Quest for Culture, Cuisine, and Connection”. Allan went on a 3 year-long ride around the world, across 5 Continents and 35 Countries. Actually, that number is now up to 83 Countries. In this first part of the story, Neale and Allan chat about his motivations, and a few of the adventures—and mis-adventures—on his epic journey.

So, from everyone here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode.

