2022 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R Review [29 Fast Facts]

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling.

This week’s we only have the one segment… But if you’re interested in a tasting of what’s to come in 2023, then you’ll want to listen to Don Williams’ roundup from the very recent EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

Don tells us about new machines coming from some of the major manufacturers, including the Honda XL750 Transalp, the CL500 scambler styled machine, and Honda’s light-touring machine derived from the Honda Rebel 1100—and it comes in the DCT version.

From Suzuki of course we have the main models featuring that all-new parallel 800 motor we talked about last week. News of the all-new V-Strom 800 DE ADV bike, and the naked upright GSX-8S, are eagerly anticipated, especially by our staff here at Ultimate Motorcycling!

Indian have done some interesting things with its lineup of various versions of the awesome FTR 1200, and Royal Enfield have produced a cruiser—the Super Meteor 650—that features its 650 twin motor that powers the Interceptor.

From Italy, Aprilia has gone to extremes with the 660 Extrema—basically a track ready version of the well-acclaimed machine. Yamaha interestingly, has revamped the Niken GT—one of the most interesting motorcycles I’ve ever ridden.

Lastly, Don tells us about Kawasaki’s newly announced Electric Hybrids Hydrogen fuel cell machines—those are a peek into the near future for sure; love ‘em or hate ‘em, you’d better get used to them as they’re just around the corner.

EICMA is arguably the most important show in the world for motorcycling, so from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy Don’s round-up this episode!