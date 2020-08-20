Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar Boots Test: ADV Footwear

I remember my first off-road motorcycle boots—they were 16 inches tall, lace-up linesman boots, and everyone was wearing them. The only protection they provided was keeping my jeans from being torn below the knee by brush or branches. They did look cool, though. Now we have application-specific boots, and I really appreciate the progress. The Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar boots are designed for today’s rider—one who takes a freeway to a highway to a forest road, and then walks around the cute little town at the far end.

The Alpinestars Corozal boots are a well-designed mixture of protection, comfort, and style. It appears to me that Alpinestars designers started with a clean slate, rather than modifying an existing street or dirt boot, coming up in protection from a street boot and down on the protection from a pure off-road boot.

The boots are CE-rated, which means that they have been tested in a lab for tear and puncture resistance, and to make sure the sole doesn’t come off—there is no CE company that sends a technician out rock crawling to have a motorcycle fall onto a real ankle at a weird angle. That is what we off-road riders do and call it a fun weekend.

As a multipurpose boot, the Corozal makes tradeoffs. Only you can decide how much comfort and style you want in trade for protection. If you happen to hit a branch or bounce into a rock, there is TPU on the front and outer sides that are integral parts of the two, glove-friendly, quick-release buckles, and the plastic Velcro-closure shin guard. The ankles have dual-density discs to protect against a knock. There is a plastic runner over the toe to keep from wearing out the spot where your shifter meets the toe.

Alpinestars has a long name for the ankle twist protection “innovative lateral ankle protection with supporting biomechanical link between the upper boot and the lower foot structure.” Basically, Alpinestars designed in enough rigidity, along with flexibility, for you to feel protected, yet still able to walk normally. You will not look, or feel, like you are walking in plastic ski boots.

The outside and inside of your foot, from the reinforced toe box back to just in front of your ankle, appears to be a crash compromise area. The boot flexes there as you walk, allowing for a normal walking stride. I guess they did enough analysis to find that area to not need plastic reinforcement. The heel of the boot is reinforced for maximum rigidity, where no flex is required or desired.

Sliding my foot into the generous opening of the Alpinestars Corozal boots, the first thing I noticed is the breathable, waterproof Drystar liner that comes up to just a few inches short of the top of the boot. As my foot landed on the bottom of the boot, I felt a soft landing on the closed-cell foam insole. I latched, unlatched, and easily fine-tuned the ratchet adjustment of the two quick-release, replaceable buckles. The buckles are placed just right for a firm, but not tight, grip across the instep and above the ankle.

The upper shin guard part of the boot is held securely by a large Velcro closure pad that accommodates almost any size calf. Soft foam surrounds the ankle and top closure, for both comfort and shock absorption. The whole boot has a breathable textile lining.

Trying them on for the first time, I was wearing my everyday jeans, and they definitely would not pull over the top of the boot. The top circumference is wide, so with all that protection, even my Spidi textile pants were a tight fit over them. If you wear your pants over your boots, when you try them on, make sure you are wearing the pants that you will be riding in.

Standing and walking in them for the first time, I was surprised by the general comfort with no pressure points. Although initially stiff for walking, they soften up a bit with use. There are strategically located microfiber bellows at the front and rear to allow for the bendability that makes them comfortable for walking.

While riding, the bellows offer the appropriate amount of upward ankle flex for dirt or adventure-bike peg locations. From just above the ankle to the top of the boot, the outer leather is textured to help with grip. Standing on the pegs is stable and comfortable because the arch area where you put all your weight is flat doesn’t flex. The sole is a vulcanized rubber compound that grips when needed and flexes where needed.

Although the soles on the Alpinestars Corozal boots are not replaceable, they are plenty thick and will last a long time—as long as you don’t slide your foot along the asphalt, just for fun, as I sometimes do. My standing position pushes my shin against the front of the boot. Fortunately, there is ample padding at the top to make that comfortable rather than painful.

I didn’t ride in the rain, but I rode through a lot of mud. Before taking them off, I always hosed them off. Not a drop of water got in as I high-pressure washed them. With all that leather, plastic covering, and waterproofing, the Alpinestars Corozal boots are warm during the hottest part of the summer. However, I didn’t feel they are uncomfortably warm, thanks to the breathability of the liner materials.

My son-in-law also wore them quite a bit, and he is more willing to accidentally test their crashworthiness than I am. After several months of daily off-road riding with his share of get-offs, the brown, oiled leather, looks well-worn and a little chunked. From our experience, if you want your Corozal boots to have an extended presentable appearance, you will want to purchase the non-oiled black version, and save 10 bucks.

Alpinestars only make this Corozal boot in full US sizes from 7 to 13. I usually wear a 10.5, and my son-in-law wears a 9.5, so the 10 fit both of us comfortably. If you are normally a half-size, I suggest you move up the next whole size.

The Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar boots have proven to be a great combination of all-day comfort and off-road safety. Every foot is different, so your foot may vary from mine, as might your riding style. However, the Corozal boots have all the features that I believe can possibly be designed into a $300-a-pair ADV boot package. If you are a light-duty off-road rider or a serious adventure rider, you will do well to check out the Alpinestars Corozal Drystar boots.

Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar Boots Fast Facts

Size: 7-13

Colors/prices:

Brown Oiled: $300 MSRP

Black: $290 MSRP