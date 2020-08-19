Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The latest edition of the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart line of sport-touring motorcycle tires is now available. Dunlops makes a wide range of claimed improvements with the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV tire, so let’s go over them.
- The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV is an upgrade from the Roadsmart III, not a replacement. You will still be able to get the IIIs at a lower price.
- There are three tiers of improvements for the IV compared to the III, according to Dunlop.
- Steering response and nimbleness in the dry are increased five percent.
- Grip, nimbleness, and stability in the wet are increased 10 percent.
- The front tire on the IV gets 23 percent more longevity than the III, while the rear is increased 26 percent.
- The Roadsmart IV is a dual-compound design. The center of the tire is focused on high-mileage, while the sides prove more lateral grip. There is also a third compound below the outer compounds. It is designed to retain heat for quick warmup.
- Dunlop’s proprietary Hi Silica X is used to improve wet grip, while fine carbon is there for grip in the dry, and to increase mileage. The fine carbon also aids in warming up the Roadsmart IV rapidly.
- A profile change is responsible for the increase in agility. According to Dunlop, the Roadsmart IV has 15 percent lighter steering on turn-in, compared to the III.
- The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV has the latest groove technology. Dunlop boasts that the Roadsmart IV’s “optimized groove angles and strengthening of its tread rigidity through strategically placed thinner tread grooves contribute to more even wear across the life of the tire, while maintaining superior wet-weather performance.” Also, the tread patterns are matched to balance performance. If you want maximum performance, you won’t want to mix the Roadsmart IV with any other tire.
- There is a new bead profile to improve cornering. The stiffness of the sidewall has been reduced to help with impact absorption. To keep the tire stable during cornering, a new bead profile prevents tire buckling at high lean angles.
- The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV tires come in most popular sizes. However, if your motorcycle requires narrower tires, the Roadsmart III has sizes not offered for the IV.
Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Sizes and Prices
Front
- 120/70 x 17: $181
- 120/70 x 18: $199
Rear
- 160/60 x 17: $224
- 170/60 x 17: $231
- 180/55 x 17: $241
- 190/50 x 17: $253
- 190/55 x 17: $265
Action photography by Kevin Wing
Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Photo Gallery