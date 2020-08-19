Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Gear / Parts Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The latest edition of the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart line of sport-touring motorcycle tires is now available. Dunlops makes a wide range of claimed improvements with the Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV tire, so let’s go over them.

  1. The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV is an upgrade from the Roadsmart III, not a replacement. You will still be able to get the IIIs at a lower price.

Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Sport Touring Motorcycle Tires - Price

  1. There are three tiers of improvements for the IV compared to the III, according to Dunlop.
  • Steering response and nimbleness in the dry are increased five percent.
  • Grip, nimbleness, and stability in the wet are increased 10 percent.
  • The front tire on the IV gets 23 percent more longevity than the III, while the rear is increased 26 percent.
  1. The Roadsmart IV is a dual-compound design. The center of the tire is focused on high-mileage, while the sides prove more lateral grip. There is also a third compound below the outer compounds. It is designed to retain heat for quick warmup.
  1. Dunlop’s proprietary Hi Silica X is used to improve wet grip, while fine carbon is there for grip in the dry, and to increase mileage. The fine carbon also aids in warming up the Roadsmart IV rapidly.

Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Sport Touring Motorcycle Tires - sizes

  1. A profile change is responsible for the increase in agility. According to Dunlop, the Roadsmart IV has 15 percent lighter steering on turn-in, compared to the III.
  1. The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV has the latest groove technology. Dunlop boasts that the Roadsmart IV’s “optimized groove angles and strengthening of its tread rigidity through strategically placed thinner tread grooves contribute to more even wear across the life of the tire, while maintaining superior wet-weather performance.” Also, the tread patterns are matched to balance performance. If you want maximum performance, you won’t want to mix the Roadsmart IV with any other tire.

Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Sport Touring Motorcycle Tires - For Sale

  1. There is a new bead profile to improve cornering. The stiffness of the sidewall has been reduced to help with impact absorption. To keep the tire stable during cornering, a new bead profile prevents tire buckling at high lean angles.
  1. The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV tires come in most popular sizes. However, if your motorcycle requires narrower tires, the Roadsmart III has sizes not offered for the IV.

Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Sizes and Prices

Front

  • 120/70 x 17: $181
  • 120/70 x 18: $199

Rear

  • 160/60 x 17: $224
  • 170/60 x 17: $231
  • 180/55 x 17: $241
  • 190/50 x 17: $253
  • 190/55 x 17: $265

Action photography by Kevin Wing

Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart IV Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 KTM 200 Duke First Look (8 Fast Facts, Specs, and Photos)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 KTM 200 Duke First Look (8 Fast Facts, Specs, and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Just when it seems like model year 2020 is done and dusted, well, not entirely. Welcome the 2020 KTM 200 Duke to the Austrian...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Slow Burn: The Growth of Superbikes and Superbike Racing 1970 to 1988 [Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
Until I read the latest book by Bob Guntrip, Slow Burn: The Growth of Superbikes and Superbike Racing 1970 to 1988, I had almost...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 (S) Recall: Flywheel May Break

Staff -
0
Ducati North America has recalled 156 of its 2021 Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S motorcycles due to the possibility of the flywheel breaking....
Read more
Community

Long Way Up Motorcycle Documentary Debuting on Apple TV+

Don Williams -
0
Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are back with the natural follow-up to their two impressive motorcycle documentaries, Long Way Around and Long Way Down....
Read more
Gear / Parts

Honda Dual Clutch Transmission 10th Anniversary Celebrated

Don Williams -
0
Ten years ago, the Honda Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology made its debut on a production motorcycle—the 2010 Honda VFR1200F. Although the genre-ambivalent VFR1200F...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Ducati and Shell Partnership Expands: New Countries Added

Don Williams -
0
Although many American motorcyclists don’t think of Shell as an oil supplier for motorcycles, Ducati owners know better. Since 2017, oil with Ducati and...
Read more
