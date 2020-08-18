2020 KTM 200 Duke First Look (8 Fast Facts, Specs, and Photos)

Just when it seems like model year 2020 is done and dusted, well, not entirely. Welcome the 2020 KTM 200 Duke to the Austrian company’s lineup. KTM has been very aggressive with new models in 2020, with the 890 Duke R making an appearance a year sooner than expected. Now, we get the KTM 200 Duke, which is a motorcycle already sold around the globe. Let’s take a look at the 2020 KTM 200 Duke naked upright sportbike.

The 2020 KTM 200 Duke uses a seriously oversquare powerplant. While companies sometimes give smaller-displacement engines a more balanced bore and stroke to encourage off-idle torque, the 200 Duke’s single-cylinder DOHC motor follows the Ready To Race credo. Its short 49mm stroke is overshadowed by a 72mm bore. We don’t know the redline, but expect the little thumper to rev and match-up well with the close-ratio six-speed transmission.

The 200 Duke’s chassis is based on the KTM 390 Duke. Specs are quite similar, with the same wheelbase and rake. Due to slightly shorter-travel suspension, the 200 has a bit less trail. You get the traditional KTM trellis frame used chromoly steel tubing, of course, with a removable subframe. The 200 Duke weighs in a 20 pounds less than the 390. Oddly, the seat height is a hair higher on the 200 compared to the 390.

WP Apex suspension is used at both ends and has no damping adjustability. The only adjustment available is spring preload on the single shock. There’s no linkage for the shock, though the unit does have progressive damping. The fork is an aggressive inverted design. ByBre takes care of the braking. Made by Brembo, the ByBre units are a cost-saving choice for caliper, though the front four-piston caliper is radially mounted. We would expect the ByBre calipers have plenty of power for a 200cc motorcycle that weighs just 330 pounds with the 3.5-gallon fuel tank topped off. ABS is standard, with a Supermoto mode that allows locking of the rear wheel.

Metzeler Sportec M5 Interact tires signal sporting performance from the 2020 KTM 200 Duke. While they aren’t the high-performance RR line of Sportec tires, Metzeler markets them as an “all-around supersport tire.” Again, these tires should be more than adequate to handle the demands of a 200cc sportbike. Although undoubtedly sporty, KTM describes the 200 Duke as also being commuter-friendly: “This ultra-lightweight commuter arrives just in time for back-to-school. For those schooling from home, the KTM 200 Duke will arrive just in time for riders to take a break and test their skills on the tarmac.” Styling is outstanding on the new 200 Duke. It looks like one of the big boys, and the dash has an LCD display. The 2020 KTM 200 Duke hits the showroom floor this month with an MSRP of $3999. There’s no direct competitor in the US market, so price comparisons are tricky. Bear in mind that the 2021 Honda CB300R with a 286cc motor and ABS runs $4949. KTM describes the 200 Duke as “a hyper-affordable option for even the most fiscally responsible of new riders.”

We can’t wait to ride it!

2020 KTM 200 Duke Specifications

Engine

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 200cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 49mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Lubrication: Wet dump

Engine management: Bosch EMS

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multidisc, mechanically actuated

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Powdercoated steel trellis w/ bolt-on rear subframe

Handlebars: Tapered aluminum, 26-22mm

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted WP Apex fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, spring-preload adjustable WP Apex shock w/ progressive damping; 5.0 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front: 17 x 3.00

Rear: 17 x 4.00

Tires: Metzeler Sportec M5 Interact

Front: 110/70 x 17

Rear: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted ByBre four-piston caliper

Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ floating ByBre caliper

ABS: Bosch 10 MB two-channel w/ Supermoto mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.4 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 31.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Curb weight: 330 pounds

Colors: Orange; White

2020 KTM 200 Duke Price: $3999 MSRP

