Thursday, August 20, 2020
Community BMW Motorrad World Mastercard Debuts with Affinity Rewards

BMW Group Financial Services and U.S. Bank and have teamed up to offer four affinity credit cards for BMW owners and fans of the brand. In addition to a BMW Motorrad World Mastercard, there will also be a BMW World Mastercard, BMW Precision World Elite Mastercard, and Mini World Mastercard.

While it’s undoubtedly personally rewarding to flash a BMW-branded Mastercard every time you purchase something, the card offers bonuses that will be especially interesting to BMW motorcycle owners.

BMW Motorrad is offering up to 4x rewards for purchases of service and parts, as well as branded accessories and merchandise. As they want you to use your BMW card while riding your motorcycle, the card also offers extra rewards for purchases of gas (3x points) and at restaurants (2x points). Rack up 20,000 points, and it’s worth $250 at a BMW Motorrad dealership.

The no-annual-fee BMW Motorrad World Mastercard is a thoroughly modern payment device that supports contactless payment, as well as an EMV chip and old-school magnetic stripe. There is also a mobile app that works with the card so you can redeem rewards at a moment’s notice. The rewards can be used for parts, service, and monthly payments on your motorcycle. There are also travel and cashback options.

If you prefer a generic BMW card without the Motorrad tie-in, you can get the BMW Precision World Elite Mastercard. While you have to pay a $99 annual fee, it increases the rewards and bonus points—you even get an annual $70 credit at BMW dealers, dropping the effective annual fee to $29. If you run a significant amount of money through your credit card, it could be a more lucrative option.

Applying for the BMW Motorrad World Mastercard is quick and easy, with U.S. Bank’s card-issuing subsidiary Elan Financial Services responding “yea” or “nay” almost instantaneously. Those who are approved will get a card number that they can begin using immediately.

“Our new credit card offerings are designed to deliver the performance expected from our premium brands,” according to BMW Group Financial Services NA CEO Ian Smith. “Our customers will experience greater functionality and improved benefits, engaging them, and providing a platform for improved loyalty. This new card program brings a world-class experience and value that rewards the relationship we have with our customers, and we know our dealerships and customers are going to love it.”

U.S. Bank is understandably excited about being associated with BMW motorcycle riders. Steve Mattics, executive vice president of Retail Payment Solutions at U.S. Bank, said, “These new credit cards were designed to provide world-class experiences for cardholders; starting with the streamlined digital application, continuing through to the accelerated rewards on gas and restaurant spend, as well as purchases at the dealership, and complemented by contactless payment capabilities. We are confident these will quickly become go-to cards for owners.”

Don Williams
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

