Friday, August 21, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Honda CBR600RR First Look (9 Fast Facts from Japan)

The all-new 2021 Honda CBR600RR is one step closer to arriving in the United States, as it is set to go on sale in Japan on September 25. Although we have a look into many of the features of the new supersport from Honda, we still only have limited photography, specs, and other information. However, this gets us started.

  1. The CBR600RR electronics package now comes with an IMU and a ride-by-wire system. This allows for more sophisticated ABS actuation, along with the introduction of power modes, wheelie control, traction control, and engine braking adjustments.

2021 Honda CBR600RR First Look - Supersport Motorcycle
2021 Honda CBR600RR

  1. The 119-horsepower peak now comes at 14,000 rpm. Honda has changed the material used in the cams, valve springs, and crankshaft to raise the rev ceiling. The throttle bore has been enlarged, along with the inlet ports. The exhaust system has been modified, with the diameter and thickness of the walls adjusted for optimum performance.
  1. The new clutch is an assist-and-slip design. This results in a lighter touch at the lever, and less wheel hop during overly aggressive downshifting.
  1. An up/down quickshifter is a ¥24,500 option (about $232).
  1. The 2021 Honda CBR600RR will run cooler thanks to a reshaped cylinder-head water jacket. This keeps the combustion changer and exhaust valve seat area temperatures down.
  1. All-new plastic results Honda claiming the lowest drag coefficient in the supersport class. Winglets provide downforce for improved corner entry and cornering acceleration.
  1. Lighting is by LEDs, exclusively.
  1. The dash has a TFT display.
  1. We’re still not sure when it will come to the United States, and at what price.

2021 Honda CBR600RR Specs (Japanese model)

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 42.5mm
  • Displacement: 599cc
  • Maximum power: 119 horsepower @ 14,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 47 ft-lbs @ 11,500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Transmission: Six-speed constant mesh
  • Clutch: Assist and slipper
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm discs
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.1 inches
  • Rake: 24.1 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 inches
  • Seat height: 32.3 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons
  • Curb weight: 428 pounds
  • Colors: Grand Prix Red

2021 Honda CBR600RR Price: ¥1.46 million (Japanese MSRP sans consumption tax); $13,840 (as of 8/21/20)

