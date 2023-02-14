2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Review [12 Fast Facts]

It’s interesting to watch the reinvented Harley-Davidson Sportster lineup unfold. The Motor Company started off with the S, a fat-tire power-cruiser with the Revolution Max 1250T motor, a torquier off-shoot of the DOHC V-twin that debuted on the Pan America adventure motorcycle. Next up was the Nightster, which brought us the smaller and simpler Revolution Max 975T powerplant in a sportier guise. Now, we get our hands on the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special, which adds a couple of creature comforts to the mix. We battled through the streets of Los Angeles and the surrounding canyons to see what makes this Nightster “Special”.
The Revolution Max 975T motor is unchanged from the standard Nightster. Compared to its big brother—the 1250T—the 975T has a noticeably softer power delivery off-idle. This makes it a more attractive option for newer motorcyclists, as a developing throttle hand is less likely to result in unintended consequences. The 975T is smooth off the bottom, making it an outstanding urban powerplant for the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special.
Only a few things give this Nightster the “Special” designation, but they matter. If you want to carry a passenger, this is your Nightster—your better half gets an independent seat and footpegs. For the rider, there are kinder and gentler ergonomics. The grips are an inch closer to the rider and two inches higher on the Special than on the standard Nightster, courtesy of a new handlebar and handlebar riser. The mid-position foot controls return, giving the Special a considerably more compact rider triangle than the standard Nightster. The Nightster’s ergonomics give the rider more of a feeling of dominance over the proceedings—a good thing when taking on a passenger.
There are three power modes, though most riders will quickly graduate to the most aggressive option. Sport, Road, and Rain modes are more than simply throttle response options. Traction control, engine braking, and ABS changes are part of the package. Certainly, the throttle response is sharpest in Sport mode, though it’s not so aggressive that it’s a problem. It allows experienced throttle jockeys to wind the motor up quickly to its 9500 rpm redline, which is great fun. If you’re concerned about too much acceleration, the Road mode tames things down. Should it start to rain, you’re wise to take advantage of the Rain mode until things dry out.
Sport mode makes for enjoyable romps through LA traffic. The engine’s response in Road mode takes away the snap you sometimes need when a gap opens up in traffic, or you need to avoid getting tagged by an inattentive driver. Road mode is fine when cruising along in solitude, though the riding position of the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special does not encourage long highway runs—it’s an urban and sporting ride.
The peppy and revvy Revolution Max 975T is your friend about town. Keep the revs down, and the motor is docile. Acceleration is not a roll-on away, however. To move quickly, you must twist the throttle with authority. When you do that, the 975 responds with impressive acceleration in the Sport mode—be more patient if you’re running Road mode. When switching between Sport and Road modes, the changes in the ABS, traction control, and engine braking aren’t a big part of the equation in everyday riding—it’s all about the throttle response. Still, if you’re less experienced or are ham-fisted with your right hand, stick with the Road mode.
The more upright and compact ergonomics of the Special are perfect for busy urban environments. You don’t want to be relaxed in battle. You want an attentive riding position, and the Special has it. It gives you a good view of your surroundings, and a sense of control over the bike that is reassuring. The Nightster Special does have a long 61.3 inches wheelbase and 30 degrees of rake, though just 28 degrees of fork angle. I wouldn’t call it agile, but with the 100mm 19-inch front tire and 16-inch 150mm rear tire, you can put the motorcycle where you want it to be in traffic. Credit is also due to the sub-500-pound curb weight and the lower center of gravity afforded by the under-seat 3.1-gallon fuel tank.
When taking on the urban and rural canyons of Los Angeles, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special acquits itself impressively. Although still a cruiser at heart, the Nightster Special has the handling chops, power delivery, and enough cornering clearance to supply plenty of fun in the twisties. With the spacious wheelbase and generous rake, the Special is stable in corners. The Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D401 tires offer more edge grip than the cornering clearance allows, so you can ride it as hard as physics allow. Sure, the 19-/16-inch tire combination doesn’t scream sport riding, though the narrower tires and their more gradual cornering profile are a huge improvement over the Sportster S. While not nimble, the Nightster Special is not ponderous. The handling is predictable and gradual, and no surprises mean you can ride faster with confidence.
The suspension is firm due to limited travel, so the Nightster Special prefers smoother roads. The Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork and its 4.5 inches of travel is decent, even if there are no adjustments. With just three inches of travel, the emulsion shocks have their work cut out for them. They’re great on freshly repaved roads, such as parts of Mulholland Drive separating urban from suburban Los Angeles. However, on side streets where the maintenance crews haven’t visited, the Nightster Special gets bounced around, whether you’re in the twisties or just riding down Hollywood Boulevard. While, the ride is superior to the discontinued air-cooled Sportsters, there is still plenty of room for improvement.
When it comes time to decelerate, the Nightster Special responds. The Revolution Max 975T is not over-imbued with the strong engine compression braking of the air-cooled Sportsters, so the job the Brembo brakes do is impressive. Despite the beefy four-piston Brembo front caliper not being radially mounted, it does work on a 320mm disc, and a steel-braided line adds to the feel. The rear brake is also no slouch, contributing helpfully to the slowing process. ABS is on hand if your right foot gets too pushy.
If you have special needs for the motor, there are two custom rider modes available. Perhaps you like the snappy throttle response, but you still want more aggressive ABS, throttle control, and engine braking. Through a few pushes of the buttons while monitoring the round TFT dash, you can have it. With four parameters to adjust, you might find that the three modes from the factory aren’t quite to your specific taste—it’s always worth experimenting, as you might not know what works best for you until you try the various settings.
Old-school Sportster fans will be startled at the switchgear array and the functions they control. Yes, the Nightster Special has cruise control, and the colorful dash will link to your smartphone via Bluetooth to give you access to external wireless entreaties—if that’s what you want while you’re riding.
The 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special is a worthy new member of the Sportster family. The bike looks good, and the performance upgrade over the air-cooled Sportsters is undeniable. Those making the leap from the air-cooled Sportsters to the Revolution Max 975T will have to adapt to more power, though less roll-on muscle—that shouldn’t be difficult. Those new to the platform will simply enjoy the ride. The Special’s friendlier ergonomics will satisfy those who prefer comfort over profiling, and the ability to haul a passenger will appeal to many. We’re satisfied with what Harley-Davidson is doing with the reimagined Sportster lineup, though there’s still work to be done—time to clean up the appearance of the left side of the bike, for instance. Regardless, from a riding standpoint, the Nightster Special delivers the experience we want from a motorcycle in the Sportster clan.
Associate Editor Teejay Adams recently attended the Yamaha Champions Riding School in Las Vegas, and she took with her the Yamaha XSR900 that she’s been riding for a while. This is the retro-style version of the MT-09, and Teejay gives us her impressions of the bike, including her thoughts versus the XSR700 that she rode previously.
In our second segment, Teejay chats with Cait Maher, a contributing journalist at motorcycle.com and owner of a Yamaha TW200. The two ladies met at the recent launch of Kawasaki’s dual sport KLX230s. Teejay is a total novice off-road. Cait however, although quite experienced in the dirt including her recent venture on the District 37 Barstow to Las Vegas dual-sport ride, still doesn’t consider herself an expert. Both of these girls have a positive, upbeat attitude, and their fun, energetic outlook shines through. Cait is definitely a give-it-a-go type of personality. Her take on the various challenges, experiences and adventures that she’s had make for fun listening.