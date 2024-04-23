Jensen Beeler Named Krämer Motorcycles USA CEO

A statement released by Krämer Motorcycles USA today, the exclusive U.S. importer of Krämer Motorcycles, announced the appointment of Jensen Beeler as Chief Executive Officer. Beeler is a motorcycle industry veteran, beginning his career as a journalist. Beeler was Publisher & Editor of Asphalt & Rubber for over 13 years before joining Krämer Motorcycles GmbH in 2022. Since 2023, Beeler has been Global Head of Sales for Krämer Motorcycles GmbH and Head of Marketing & Business Development – North America for Krämer Motorcycles USA.

Krämer Motorcycles USA was launched in 2015, led by Joe Karvonen who retains the positions of Founder and Owner. Karvonen’s passion for the German-made track-only racing motorcycle is attributed to much of the company’s within the North American market, so much so that fans of the brand have dubbed him “Krämer Joe.” The press release affirmed that Karvonen will maintain ownership and manage operations of Krämer Motorcycles USA, headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

“This is less of a change in management and more of an expansion of leadership in our team,” Karvonen explains, “as Jensen increasingly takes on the responsibility for the business direction and corporate strategy of Krämer Motorcycles USA, leaving myself and the current staff to execute that plan. Jensen has been a critical member of our team, and many of the changes that we have made behind the scenes have been successful because of his implementation and oversight.”

Krämer Motorcycles GmbH quickly gained notoriety in global motorcycle racing communities as one of the few manufacturers producing purpose-built, track-only machines. The German-made racebikes are designed, manufactured, and assembled at its recently completed 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Burghausen. Krämer Motorcycles USA is independently owned and retains the exclusive import rights for Krämer Motorcycles within North America.

Krämer Motorcycles starting selling track bikes ten years ago and has expanded its range to include the EVO2-690S and 690R, powered by 693cc single-cylinder KTM engines, alongside GP2-890R and 890RR models, which feature 889cc parallel-twin KTM engines. A Krämer Motorcycles USA representative told us that more announcements will be made this year, indicating that product lines could continue expanding. We race-tested the EVO2-690S at last year’s Barber Vintage Festival.

Since joining the brand two years ago, Beeler is credited with encouraging dealership participation within the United States, with dealers located in the Pacific Northwest, California Coast, Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, Northeast, and Florida Peninsula, expanding regional availability dramatically. In addition, the brand has cited a near-doubling of unit sales and revenue since Beeler’s joining in 2022.

“After the pandemic, Krämer Motorcycles USA was in need of a reboot, so Joe and I sat down and came up with a strategic plan to turn around the company,” Beeler says. “Two years later, we are seeing that hard work come to fruition, and now Krämer Motorcycles USA sits in the best position it has ever seen, with an awesome team to take us into the future.”

The Krämer Motorcycles USA product line stars with the 2024 Krämer EVO2-690S at $16,995, with the $39,995 2024 GP2-890RR handling the flagship role.