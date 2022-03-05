SW-Motech Pro Seat Ring Review [Plus Pro Pocket Accessory Bag]

The Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike
and I are starting to settle in. I have made additions, moves, and changes that I felt would make for a better ride, increased convenience, and more comfort. I have added protection pieces to keep rocks, limbs, and inevitable laydowns from spoiling my day.
One thing that I realized after taking several mixed dirt and street rides is that I don’t always want to be riding with my panniers. Although I am not doing enduro racing, some of the trails I have been riding
are narrow, and I am scraping my rear end on brush and branches. And, besides, the Ténéré 700 is an awesome-looking naked bike, and I don’t always want to look like I am taking a tour or going to the market. Yet, I still want to have my essential road repair items with me.
My SW-Motech Pro Yukon Waterproof 6L tank bag
is great for the open road and okay to be in front of me for light-duty off-roading. If I am doing technical single-track riding, I need to be standing farther forward than the Yukon tank bag allows. I have been leaving it at home and lightly packing my panniers for those rides. My aha moment happened when I remembered seeing alternate mounts on the SW-Motech site. The Pro Seat Ring is exactly what I wanted to occasionally repurpose the Pro Yukon tank bag into a tail bag.The SW-Motech Pro Seat Ring is a mounting plate with straps that cinch around and under the single-piece rally seat or the pillion on the two-piece seat. It uses the same quick-release, self-aligning ring that holds the tank bag on the gas tank. For $57, my tank bag can now moonlight as a utility tail bag.
Mounting the SW-Motech Pro Seat right comes together quickly if you don’t drop any of the four tiny nuts on a bouncy concrete garage floor. Except for the hunting time, the kit went together in about five minutes.Every SW-Motech
product I’ve tested comes with very easy-to-follow instructions, and the Pro Seat Ring is no exception. The instructions clearly note that the Pro Seat Ring is not for off-road use, so I will put a strap over it until I find the mounting system limits.Moving the Yukon from the tank to the tail is a 30-second transition. Pull the red cord to disengage the mount and lift it off, then float it over the tail ring, and it magically snaps into place. This is a simple solution that I feel will give me the utility of a tail bag without having to purchase more single-function luggage.
While researching the SW-Motech tail-mount system, I found the Pro Pocket Accessory Bag ($65 MSRP). It is just smaller than 9-by-6-by-2-inches, and has a one-liter carrying capacity.The semi-rigid zippered case corrals the small and important items you want to organize, keep in one place, and be readily available. It holds my wallet, watch, Somewear Global Hotspot
, reading glasses, earplugs, cash, smartphone charging cable, and more in a tight pack that can easily be detached from its host Pro Yukon bag or any other luggage that accepts SW-Motech’s quick-disconnect T-Lock
or MOLLE
connection. The T-Lock connection is secure for street riding and up to 80 mph, per the instruction sheet. It isn’t waterproof, so SW-Motech includes a rainfly to keep your essential bits dry.
The T-Lock mechanism securely integrates with the MOLLE straps and requires a 90-degree turn to un-fasten. However, it is a twist-on and twist-off plastic connection that doesn’t have a full lock-in-place detent. I would only use it on the tank bag when using the quick disconnect T-Lock connector, as I can keep an eye on it. For a secure, non-detachable connection, the Pro Pocket can be attached with its integrated MOLLE straps, adding a secure extra liter cargo capacity to whatever luggage you attach it to.There are still several mods I can envision making to the Ultimate Motorcycling
Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike now that I can repurpose the Pro Yukon Tank Bag as a tail bag, thanks to the SW-Motech Pro Seat Ring.
SW-Motech Pro Seat Ring Review, with Pro Pocket Accessory Bag and Pro Yukon Tank Bag Photo Gallery