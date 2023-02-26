OBR ADV Gear Crash Bar Storage Bags and Tool Roll Review

OBR ADV Gear Crash Bar Storage Bags and Tool Roll are durable ballistic nylon storage units purpose-built for adventure riding. Each Crash Bar Storage Bag has a three-liter capacity, while the Tool Roll is well thought out and spacious.The OBR Crash Bar Storage Bags are universal mount and attach in bar openings to 10 inches. They fit securely on the SW-Motech Engine Guards
on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike
. Each bag has six attachment points using one-wrap Velcro. The top and bottom of each bag have straps sewn in, and the sides have removable Velcro strips.
The double zipper opening provides quick access and has a small storm flap cover. Although the ballistic nylon is waterproof, the seams are not. I ran a stream of water on the sides and top with no leakage, but water directed at the seams will seep through. If you want to store things that shouldn’t get wet in these bags, simply put the contents in a plastic storage bag first.
These bags are great for storing tools, oil to mix for a two-stroke, tubes, rain gear, lunch, water bottles, or even fuel canisters. With the pair boasting nearly six liters of storage, the Crash Bar Storage Bags can replace the storage capacity of a tank bag. Reflective webbing provides safety in low-visibility conditions.The OBR Tool Roll has two features that I find extremely useful. There is a detachable 10-by-10-inch flap that doubles as a hub pad to keep your brake rotor, sprocket, and greasy bearings off the dirt when fixing a flat. The other is a generous zipper pocket to hold all the small tools, hex keys, zip ties, and other small items that always find a way to fall out the bottomother tool rolls. With the detachable flap covering the tools in the slide-in pockets and the zipper pocket holding the smalls, there is simply no way anything is going to fall out.OBR ADV Gear
is a nine-year-old manufacturer of off-road soft-side storage solutions for Adventure Touring and UTV riders. The OBR products I have tested are all light-weight, high-durability items that function as advertised, are made in the USA, and have a three-year warranty.A pair of OBR ADV Gear Adventure Crash Bar Storage Bags runs $67, while the Tool Bag has a price tag of $32—less than $100 for the set.
OBR ADV Gear Crash Bar Storage Bags Review Photo Gallery
OBR ADV Gear Toll Roll Review Photo Gallery