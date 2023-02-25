2023 Arlington Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Standings

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Arlington Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Standings
Cooper Webb

On a chaotic Triple Crown night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Cooper Webb came out on top, winning the final Race of the night by capitalizing on errors by Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. Although consistency is touted as the route to victory, Webb went 5-2-1 on the night, beating out consistent Sexton (3-3-2) on the last-Race tiebreaker. Tomac went into the final Race of the night in the lead with 1-4 in the first two Races. After leading the first half of Race 3, Tomac went down, finishing in P6, dropping him to P3 overall.

2023 Arlington Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, Standing - Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton
Eli Tomac (#1) and Chase Sexton

Webb’s win cuts Tomac’s lead in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series standings after seven rounds to two points, with Sexton three points behind Webb.

The other two top-five riders also had an inconsistent night. P4 finisher Jason Anderson went 8-1-3, crashing in the first turn of Race 1. Roczen’s 2-6-4 rides were good enough for him to secure P5 overall, well clear of Aaron Plessinger, who finished outside of the top five for the first time since A2.

Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac

Anderson is P4 in the standings, trailing Sexton by 25 points, with Roczen sitting in P5, eight points behind Anderson. Tomac, Webb, and Sexton have separated themselves from the pack, with the trio taking 15 of 21 available podium slots in seven rounds.

Racing resumes on next Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for streaming time on Peacock.

Photography by Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

2023 Arlington Supercross Results, AT&T Stadium

  1. Cooper Webb, 5-2-1, KTM

  2. Chase Sexton, 3-3-2, Honda

  3. Eli Tomac, 1-4-6, Yamaha

  4. Jason Anderson, 8-1-3, Kawasaki

  5. Ken Roczen, 2-6-4, Suzuki

  6. Aaron Plessinger, 6-5-5, KTM

  7. Justin Barcia, 4-7-7, GasGas

  8. Christian Craig, 7-8-8, Husqvarna

  9. Justin Cooper, 11-9-9, Yamaha

  10. Justin Hill, 10-11-10, KTM

  11. Dean Wilson, 13-10-11 Honda

  12. Benny Bloss, 14-13-12, Yamaha

  13. Josh Hill, 12-14-14, KTM

  14. Colt Nichols, 9-16-15, Honda

  15. Shane McElrath, 16-12-13, Suzuki

  16. Kyle Chisholm, 17-15-19, Suzuki

  17. Grant Harlan, 19-17-16, Yamaha

  18. Kevin Moranz, 18-21-17, KTM

  19. Josh Cartwright, 20-18-18, Kawasaki

  20. Joey Savatgy, 15-22-22, Kawasaki

  21. Justin Starling, 22-19-20, GasGas

  22. Logan Karnow, 21-20-21, Kawasaki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 160 points (4 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top fives)

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM, 158 (2W, 5P, 7 T5)

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 155 (1W, 6P, 7 T5)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 130 (2P, 4T5)

  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 122 (1P, 5 T5)

  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 121 (1P, 3T5)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 113 (1P, 1 T5)

  8. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 90

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85

  10. Colt Nichols, Honda, 84

  11. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 75

  12. Dean Wilson, Honda, 70

  13. Justin Hill, KTM, 62

  14. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 59

  15. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)

  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 43

  17. Josh Hill, KTM, 34

  18. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 30

  19. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 28

  20. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 26

  21. Justin Starling, GasGas, 20

  22. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki 17

  23. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 16

  24. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  25. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 15

  26. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 14

  27. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  28. John Short, Kawasaki, 8

  29. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

  30. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR