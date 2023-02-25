2023 Arlington Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, Standings

On a chaotic Triple Crown night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Cooper Webb came out on top, winning the final Race of the night by capitalizing on errors by Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. Although consistency is touted as the route to victory, Webb went 5-2-1 on the night, beating out consistent Sexton (3-3-2) on the last-Race tiebreaker. Tomac went into the final Race of the night in the lead with 1-4 in the first two Races. After leading the first half of Race 3, Tomac went down, finishing in P6, dropping him to P3 overall.Webb’s win cuts Tomac’s lead in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series standings after seven rounds to two points, with Sexton three points behind Webb.
The other two top-five riders also had an inconsistent night. P4 finisher Jason Anderson went 8-1-3, crashing in the first turn of Race 1. Roczen’s 2-6-4 rides were good enough for him to secure P5 overall, well clear of Aaron Plessinger, who finished outside of the top five for the first time since A2.Anderson is P4 in the standings, trailing Sexton by 25 points, with Roczen sitting in P5, eight points behind Anderson. Tomac, Webb, and Sexton have separated themselves from the pack, with the trio taking 15 of 21 available podium slots in seven rounds.Racing resumes on next Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for streaming time on Peacock.Photography by Feld Motor Sports, Inc.2023 Arlington Supercross Results, AT&T Stadium
Cooper Webb, 5-2-1, KTM
Chase Sexton, 3-3-2, Honda
Eli Tomac, 1-4-6, Yamaha
Jason Anderson, 8-1-3, Kawasaki
Ken Roczen, 2-6-4, Suzuki
Aaron Plessinger, 6-5-5, KTM
Justin Barcia, 4-7-7, GasGas
Christian Craig, 7-8-8, Husqvarna
Justin Cooper, 11-9-9, Yamaha
Justin Hill, 10-11-10, KTM
Dean Wilson, 13-10-11 Honda
Benny Bloss, 14-13-12, Yamaha
Josh Hill, 12-14-14, KTM
Colt Nichols, 9-16-15, Honda
Shane McElrath, 16-12-13, Suzuki
Kyle Chisholm, 17-15-19, Suzuki
Grant Harlan, 19-17-16, Yamaha
Kevin Moranz, 18-21-17, KTM
Josh Cartwright, 20-18-18, Kawasaki
Joey Savatgy, 15-22-22, Kawasaki
Justin Starling, 22-19-20, GasGas
Logan Karnow, 21-20-21, Kawasaki
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 160 points (4 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top fives)
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Mark ’The Biker’ Illuminati
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Associate Editor Kelly Callan has been commuting recently on the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. It’s probably not anyone’s first choice for a commuter bike, nor is it really a canyon sportbike either. So what’s the point, and where does it fit? Kelly gives us her thoughts and impressions of riding this retro-styled machine.
In our second segment Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark ‘The Biker’ Sloper—aka Mark Illuminati. This laughingly self-described ‘bionic neon sign-maker’ who keeps accidentally electrocuting himself, is a successful artist recently named as art ambassador for the cabinet office, Great Britain. His punk-inspired pieces are held by both the late Queen Elizabeth and now US President Joe Biden.
For us motorcycle peeps, ‘Biker Mark’ is possibly better known as a motorcycle documentary movie Director and Producer. Projects such as ‘I, Superbiker’ and ‘Speed is my Need’ are now include a new movie: NW200 The Real Road Race. This one follows American force-of-nature ‘Lady Racer’, Patrica Fernandez, as she attempts the bone-chilling Irish road race—the North West 200. These movies are all available on Netflix; check your local region for availability.
Self-styled “I’m just a hooligan”, Biker Mark’s creative energy and zest for living dangerously, comes across with each new revelation.