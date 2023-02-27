2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer’s Guide [Price, Photos, Specs]

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer's Guide: Specs

Although it might be in the shadow of the all-new 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE this year, the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 will still have plenty of fans despite enjoying no changes for ’23. The V-Strom 650 has a substantial cult following who love the V-twin adventure motorcycle just the way it is.

The 645cc DOHC motor is smooth, making the V-Strom 650 an easy-to-ride motorcycle, even for new riders, as long as they can handle the 32.9-inch seat height. Although it relinquished its title as the most dirt-oriented V-Strom to the 800DE this year, the 650 still works well on dirt roads where the Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires on a 19-/17-inch rim combo aren’t challenged.

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer's Guide: Price, MSRP

Impressively versatile, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 works as a commuter bike. Add bags, and it’s ready for a coast-to-coast ride. You can even ride it around town and enjoy how well it swallows up potholes. If you want to go for a sporting ride, it’s more than ready for the twisties, as a pair of 310mm discs with Tokico calipers do a fine job of slowing the 470-pound motorcycle down, and ABS is standard. We have found all this out while testing the Suzuki V-Strom 650.

While the price did poke above $9000 for the first time this year, the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 continues to represent a good value in motorcycling. 

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: 90-degree V-twin

  • Displacement: 645cc

  • Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm

  • Compression ratio: 11.2:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

  • Lubrication: Wet sump

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate

  • Final Drive: RK 525 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable fork; 5.9 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 6.3 inches

  • Wheels: 10-spoke cast aluminum

  • Front: 2.50 x 19

  • Rear: 4.00 x 17

  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40

  • Front tire: 110/80 x 19

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

  • Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ 2-piston Tokico calipers

  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

  • ABS: Standard (non-defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 61.4 inches

  • Rake: 25.7 degrees

  • Trail: 4.2 inches

  • Ground clearance: 6.7 inches

  • Seat height: 32.9 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

  • Curb weight: 470 pounds

  • Color: Pearl Vigor Blue

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Price: $9104 MSRP

 

 

