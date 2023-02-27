2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer’s Guide [Price, Photos, Specs]

Although it might be in the shadow of the all-new 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE this year, the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 will still have plenty of fans despite enjoying no changes for ’23. The V-Strom 650 has a substantial cult following who love the V-twin adventure motorcycle just the way it is.The 645cc DOHC motor is smooth, making the V-Strom 650 an easy-to-ride motorcycle, even for new riders, as long as they can handle the 32.9-inch seat height. Although it relinquished its title as the most dirt-oriented V-Strom to the 800DE this year, the 650 still works well on dirt roads where the Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires on a 19-/17-inch rim combo aren’t challenged.
Impressively versatile, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 works as a commuter bike. Add bags, and it’s ready for a coast-to-coast ride. You can even ride it around town and enjoy how well it swallows up potholes. If you want to go for a sporting ride, it’s more than ready for the twisties, as a pair of 310mm discs with Tokico calipers do a fine job of slowing the 470-pound motorcycle down, and ABS is standard. We have found all this out while testing the Suzuki V-Strom 650.While the price did poke above $9000 for the first time this year, the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 650 continues to represent a good value in motorcycling.2023 Suzuki V-Strom650 SpecsENGINE
Type: 90-degree V-twin
Displacement: 645cc
Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm
Compression ratio: 11.2:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
Lubrication: Wet sump
Transmission: 6-speed
Clutch: Wet multiplate
Final Drive: RK 525 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable fork; 5.9 inches
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Mark ’The Biker’ Illuminati
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Associate Editor Kelly Callan has been commuting recently on the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. It’s probably not anyone’s first choice for a commuter bike, nor is it really a canyon sportbike either. So what’s the point, and where does it fit? Kelly gives us her thoughts and impressions of riding this retro-styled machine.
In our second segment Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark ‘The Biker’ Sloper—aka Mark Illuminati. This laughingly self-described ‘bionic neon sign-maker’ who keeps accidentally electrocuting himself, is a successful artist recently named as art ambassador for the cabinet office, Great Britain. His punk-inspired pieces are held by both the late Queen Elizabeth and now US President Joe Biden.
For us motorcycle peeps, ‘Biker Mark’ is possibly better known as a motorcycle documentary movie Director and Producer. Projects such as ‘I, Superbiker’ and ‘Speed is my Need’ are now include a new movie: NW200 The Real Road Race. This one follows American force-of-nature ‘Lady Racer’, Patrica Fernandez, as she attempts the bone-chilling Irish road race—the North West 200. These movies are all available on Netflix; check your local region for availability.
Self-styled “I’m just a hooligan”, Biker Mark’s creative energy and zest for living dangerously, comes across with each new revelation.