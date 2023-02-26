Classic Motorcycles Book Review [32 Bikes Road Tested]

Over the years, author Lester Morris has ridden some of the world’s rarest, most expensive, and highly exotic motorcycles and written comprehensive road tests on them. His latest book, Classic Motorcycles 32 Great Bikes and their Road Test Reports, compiles updated road tests of some of the most interesting bikes.When I got in touch with Morris about the book and found it included his road test impressions of the 1970 Triumph Bandit prototype, that was it, I wanted to get a copy. Of course, I knew I’d be interested in the other 31 classic reviews, but the saga of the DOHC 350cc twin that was to have been marketed as the Triumph Bandit and BSA Fury is a story I’ve been interested in for some time.
Indeed, I wrote about it here six years ago in “The Sad Case of the Triumph Bandit/BSA Fury 350: What Might Have Been.” When I wrote that article, I knew of only two period reviews of the pre-production prototype—one by Bob Braverman in Cycle Guide and the other by Bob Greene in England’s Motorcycle Sport Quarterly. Then, in 2019, a comment from none other than Mr. Morris himself appeared below my article, informing me that he also wrote a retrospective review of a Triumph Bandit 350 that was published in 1984. Here’s what Morris had to say in that comment:I carried out a carefully detailed road test report on a prototype 350cc DOHC Triumph Bandit for the Australian motorcycle magazine ‘Two Wheels’, the report published in 1984. I found the small machine to a be a mini-rocket ship (for a 350, it must be remembered), with great handling and powerful brakes – yes, including the rear anchor – but also suggested the gear change lever’s travel was far too great, but the riding position was perfect for my diminutive size of just on 1.6M (5′ 3″). The rockerbox covers fouled the top frame rails, and the gearbox filler could not be used unless the carburettors were removed, but both these problems, in particular the ‘long travel’ gear change, were minor quibbles and would assuredly have been attended to before production began. It was a monumental tragedy for Triumph that its senior management were too dumb not to have the little bike’s enormous potential. It would have blown its Japanese competition sideways. How sad it all was, how very sad!So, it turns out that Morris—a noted moto-journalist who actually got to ride a Triumph Bandit—came away with the same feeling that I had about the positive impact the bike might have had on the long-term fortunes of the foundering BSA-Triumph company.In his review of the Bandit, Morris goes into great technical detail on the design and workings of the machine, its performance on the road, and how it did in some play racing against a Honda CB440 Hawk and Yamaha RD350 two-stroke. In those instances, the Honda followed, but the Yamaha ultimately smoked the Bandit.Another uncommon motorcycle Morris reports on is the 1975 Munch 1300 TTSIE Mammoth. In those days, each Munch was essentially a one-off, even though they were commercially produced. As a result, the Mammoth was manufactured in very small numbers. To say they were special machines is an understatement, as in the story told by Wisconsin Munch owner, the late Dave Manthey, in his book, Beyond My Wildest Dreams.If the Mammoth was rare in Germany, where it was built, imagine how rare one had to be in Melbourne, Australia. Nonetheless, Morris managed to find one there—imported by Max Redlich, Munch’s Australian distributor–and secured a ride!Morris explains that Friedel Munch fitted an NSU 1000cc four-cylinder air-cooled engine into a Norton Featherbed chassis in 1966. The 68 brake horsepower Prinz engine proved too much for the Norton frame and rolling stock. After that experience, Munch switched to his own bespoke frame design.By the 1975 model year, the engine’s standard displacement had grown to 1200cc, but the bike Morris rode for his report had been over-bored to displace 1289cc. Carburetors were replaced by a four-inlet Kugelfischer fuel injection system.Morris characterized the performance of the Munch this way:I venture to say that no motorcycle burning up the world’s road surfaces in 1974 could have lived with this utterly amazing motorcycle in terms of acceleration or sheer speed. The bike will top 100 mph in second gear if pushed, and will top that speed quite happily in third while accelerating viciously. Top speed is quoted as 147 mph, a speed I do not doubt for a moment; un-streamlined though it is. I never attempted to find out if this was true!Morris delivers the road tests with self-effacing humor and remarkably detailed technical insight. For example, in the Munch road test, he freely admits to dropping the 670-pound moose more than once:It happened to me twice. The first time, I had the presence of mind to avoid damage to the Monster by being trapped underneath it, and the second time it happened the bike subsided all on its own when I had to stop for a tram to allow its passengers to clamber on or off the confounded thing.Of all the rare or odd bikes Morris reviewed for this book, perhaps none is more so than the Ever Onward—a genuine one-off “bitsa” (bitsa this and bitsa that). Its most unusual aspect is that it has a 500cc Barr and Stroud sleeve-valve engine housed in a 1924 Norton frame.Fans of classic, uncommon motorcycles will love Lester Morris’ book, but any motorcycle enthusiast will find it a fascinating, enlightening, and enjoyable read.The motorcycles covered in Classic Motorcycles: 32 Great Bikes and their Road Test Reports:
1921 Henderson
1933 Ardie
1933 Zundapp K800
1935 Brough Superior 11-50
1935 Matchless V4 Silver Hawk
1938 Indian with Yeats Sidecar
1938 Scott 500cc Squirrel
1939 DKW SB500T Twin
1939 Levis 500
1939 Rudge Special
1942 Zundapp Military with Sidecar
1946 Triumph Tiger T100
1950 Vincent Rapide
1952 Vincent Black Shadow
1952 Zundapp K600
1953 BSA A10
1953 Moto Guzzi Falcone
1953 Sunbeam S7
1954 Nimbus Model C
1955 Ariel Square Four
1955 NSU 250
1956 Norton International
1958 Ariel Leader
1960 BMW R69 with sidecar
1961 BMW R50S
1970 Triumph Bandit 350
1970 Velocette Thruxton
1975 Benelli 750 Sei
1975 Bimota SB2 Suzuki
1975 Munch 1300TTSIE Mammoth
BSA Gold Star (includes three models—1938, 1951, and 1955—used for comparison to a 1956 model reviewed)
Ever Onward
Classic Motorcycles: 32 Great Bikes and their Road Test Reports Fast Facts
Title: Classic Motorcycles: 32 Great Bikes and their Road Test Reports
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Mark ’The Biker’ Illuminati
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Associate Editor Kelly Callan has been commuting recently on the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. It’s probably not anyone’s first choice for a commuter bike, nor is it really a canyon sportbike either. So what’s the point, and where does it fit? Kelly gives us her thoughts and impressions of riding this retro-styled machine.
Have you looked at the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa yet? One of the most iconic sportbikes ever, it’s faster and the most technologically advanced Hayabusa ever. Check it out in person at your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In our second segment Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark ‘The Biker’ Sloper—aka Mark Illuminati. This laughingly self-described ‘bionic neon sign-maker’ who keeps accidentally electrocuting himself, is a successful artist recently named as art ambassador for the cabinet office, Great Britain. His punk-inspired pieces are held by both the late Queen Elizabeth and now US President Joe Biden.
For us motorcycle peeps, ‘Biker Mark’ is possibly better known as a motorcycle documentary movie Director and Producer. Projects such as ‘I, Superbiker’ and ‘Speed is my Need’ are now include a new movie: NW200 The Real Road Race. This one follows American force-of-nature ‘Lady Racer’, Patrica Fernandez, as she attempts the bone-chilling Irish road race—the North West 200. These movies are all available on Netflix; check your local region for availability.
Self-styled “I’m just a hooligan”, Biker Mark’s creative energy and zest for living dangerously, comes across with each new revelation.