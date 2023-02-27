Part electric bicycle and part Rokon-style two-wheel-drive motorcycle, the 2023 UBCO 2×2 Special Edition is an inexpensive adventure “motor driven cycle” outfitted for low-speed expeditions on- and off-pavement.Based on the UBCO 2×2 Adventure Bike, the 2×2 Special Edition enhances cargo-carrying capability, so you can take it with you wherever you go. There’s a 30-liter weatherproof rear bag with side pockets, an expandable compartment, and a pair of Giant Loop Pronghorn straps for the front rack. Between the rider’s legs and above the 3.1 kWh battery pack is an open-top tote bag for carrying even more stuff. Including the rider and bags, the UBCO 2×2 will carry 330 pounds.
Your electric-powered adventure will be limited by the battery capabilities, of course. UBCO claims a range of up to 75 miles, which means much less in real life—especially when hills and dirt are involved.High speeds won’t drain the battery, as the UBCO 2×2 Special Edition tops out at 30 mph. Charging is via a standard plug, and it takes six hours to juice it up from flat. Should you see water, the battery is splashproof, but not designed to be submerged. In addition to an LCD dash, you can attach your phone to a vibration-isolated Peak Design mount below behind the steering head.Each wheel has a brushless one-kilowatt motor with a planetary gear system. There’s no clutch or gearbox—twist the throttle and go. You’ll ride in near silence, as the 2×2 puts out just 75 dB at full speed.The frame is 7027 stainless steel with a standard fork in the front and cantilevered shocks in the rear. The suspension at both ends is adjustable for rebound damping and spring preload—no word on wheel travel. A pair of 17-inch wire-spoke wheels are employed, each sporting a 2.75-inch-wide tire. Braking is handled by a 240mm disc and hydraulic caliper on each wheel. There is also regenerative braking on both wheels.The seat height on the 2023 UBCO 2×2 Special Edition is 32 inches, the wheelbase is just short of 48 inches, it weighs in at just 156 pounds, and the MSRP is $6999—all unintimidating numbers.
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Mark ’The Biker’ Illuminati
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Associate Editor Kelly Callan has been commuting recently on the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. It’s probably not anyone’s first choice for a commuter bike, nor is it really a canyon sportbike either. So what’s the point, and where does it fit? Kelly gives us her thoughts and impressions of riding this retro-styled machine.
In our second segment Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark ‘The Biker’ Sloper—aka Mark Illuminati. This laughingly self-described ‘bionic neon sign-maker’ who keeps accidentally electrocuting himself, is a successful artist recently named as art ambassador for the cabinet office, Great Britain. His punk-inspired pieces are held by both the late Queen Elizabeth and now US President Joe Biden.
For us motorcycle peeps, ‘Biker Mark’ is possibly better known as a motorcycle documentary movie Director and Producer. Projects such as ‘I, Superbiker’ and ‘Speed is my Need’ are now include a new movie: NW200 The Real Road Race. This one follows American force-of-nature ‘Lady Racer’, Patrica Fernandez, as she attempts the bone-chilling Irish road race—the North West 200. These movies are all available on Netflix; check your local region for availability.
Self-styled “I’m just a hooligan”, Biker Mark’s creative energy and zest for living dangerously, comes across with each new revelation.