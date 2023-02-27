2023 UBCO 2×2 Special Edition First Look [Electric Fast Facts]

Part electric bicycle and part Rokon-style two-wheel-drive motorcycle, the 2023 UBCO 2×2 Special Edition is an inexpensive adventure “motor driven cycle” outfitted for low-speed expeditions on- and off-pavement.

Based on the UBCO 2×2 Adventure Bike, the 2×2 Special Edition enhances cargo-carrying capability, so you can take it with you wherever you go. There’s a 30-liter weatherproof rear bag with side pockets, an expandable compartment, and a pair of Giant Loop Pronghorn straps for the front rack. Between the rider’s legs and above the 3.1 kWh battery pack is an open-top tote bag for carrying even more stuff. Including the rider and bags, the UBCO 2×2 will carry 330 pounds.

Your electric-powered adventure will be limited by the battery capabilities, of course. UBCO claims a range of up to 75 miles, which means much less in real life—especially when hills and dirt are involved.

High speeds won’t drain the battery, as the UBCO 2×2 Special Edition tops out at 30 mph. Charging is via a standard plug, and it takes six hours to juice it up from flat. Should you see water, the battery is splashproof, but not designed to be submerged. In addition to an LCD dash, you can attach your phone to a vibration-isolated Peak Design mount below behind the steering head.

Each wheel has a brushless one-kilowatt motor with a planetary gear system. There’s no clutch or gearbox—twist the throttle and go. You’ll ride in near silence, as the 2×2 puts out just 75 dB at full speed.

The frame is 7027 stainless steel with a standard fork in the front and cantilevered shocks in the rear. The suspension at both ends is adjustable for rebound damping and spring preload—no word on wheel travel. A pair of 17-inch wire-spoke wheels are employed, each sporting a 2.75-inch-wide tire. Braking is handled by a 240mm disc and hydraulic caliper on each wheel. There is also regenerative braking on both wheels.

The seat height on the 2023 UBCO 2×2 Special Edition is 32 inches, the wheelbase is just short of 48 inches, it weighs in at just 156 pounds, and the MSRP is $6999—all unintimidating numbers.

2023 UBCO 2×2 Special Edition Photo Gallery

