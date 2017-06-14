2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 650XT Review | 10 Fast Facts

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 650XT Review | Adventure Ride

Although released at the same time as its 2018 V-Strom liter-bike brothers, the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 650XT are 2017 models. Also, unlike the bigger V-Stroms, the differences between the 650 and 650XT are a bit more significant, and command a $500 premium for the 650XT version.

We took both bikes onto the pavement and the dirt to find out how they work. Here are the essential fast facts you need to know about the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 650XT.

1. An updated engine based on the new Suzuki SV650 sport bike powerplant highlights the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 650XT. The big motor changes are inside, and include new cams, resin-coated pistons in a cylinder with a Nikasil-style coating. The result is a more low-to-mid-range power, according to Suzuki, which is exactly what you want in an adventure-touring motorcycle. Without a doubt, the power is delivered smoothly and predictably, and there’s more propulsion on tap than you expect from a 645cc motor in a roomy chassis. At the back end, the muffler is new.

2. Traction control is now standard on the V-Strom 650. While not as sophisticated as the system on the V-Strom 1000 due to the lack of an Inertial Measurement Unit, you still get two levels of intervention, along with the ability to turn it off. I didn’t notice much difference between low and high intervention, though I was happy to turn it off when riding in the dirt. If you’re the type to do wheelies, turning off traction control does help, but I’m not sure why you would want to wheelie a V-Strom 650.

3. The wheels are the big difference between the V-Strom 650 and 650XT. The street-focused 650 standard gets slightly lighter cast aluminum wheels shod with Bridgestone Battle Wing tires, while the dirtier 650XT has aluminum rims with stainless-steel wire spokes, along with tubeless Bridgestone Battlax Adventure rubber. Tire size is the same for both bikes. For off-roaders, the 650XT’s durable and compliant wheels are better suited to the rigors faced when the pavement ends. When riding the two versions back-to-back, you’re not likely to notice a significant difference under normal usage, either on-pavement or off.

4. Two exclusive adventure-oriented features add to the value of the V-Strom 650XT. While the standard 650 has naked handlebars and an unprotected underbelly, the XT has plastic protection for the front header pipe and engine cases, along with handguards and heavier vibration-reducing bar-ends. On cold days, you’ll be glad to have the handguards, while those who ride on dirt roads will be happy the gravel is hitting the plastic skidplate rather than pitting the steel pieces behind it.

5. The fairing is updated and flaunts a distinctive beak styling. Suzuki started the beak look for adventure bikes on the 1991 DR-Z Dakar rally racebike, and it continues to be a signal to observers that you’re not on a traditional street or dirt bike. Not just a styling exercise, the new fairing also enhances the ride by reducing noise and buffeting. The windscreen is adjustable, though regrettably requires Allen sockets for the job. It’s definitely quieter, though it will take time to determine which of three height positions is best for you—bring an Allen wrench along on your first few rides for the four bolts.

6. Inside the fairing, you get a new dash plus a traditional 12-volt plug. The dash is excellent, with a big analog-style tach, plus large digital readouts for speed and gear position. A screen in the bottom right corner is a bit crowded, with small readouts for fuel level, coolant temperature, air temperature, traction control setting, a clock, tripmeter or odometer (switchable) and fuel consumption. There are also a few warning lights, including a freeze warning.

7. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 chassis and suspension are unchanged, but that’s okay. Handling is perfectly neutral and drama-free, making it ready for extended trips. The V-Strom 650 suspension is plush without being sloppy, with only the spring-preload adjustable. With its flawless ergonomics, an upright seating position, and fairly tall seat, you have a commanding view of the highway—perfect for adventure touring.

8. There are three big functional differences between the V-Strom 650 and 1000. Obviously, there’s a lot more motor on the 1000, making it a better choice for two-up touring and higher-speed running. The 1000 has much better braking than the middling binders on the 650, though ABS is standard on the 650 and permanently on. Finally, the V-Strom 650XT is much more manageable in the dirt than the 1000XT, and would be quite good with more dirt-oriented tires.

9. It’s easy to choose between the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 650XT. If you intend to do some off-pavement riding, ride solo, and stick primarily to back roads, the 650XT is the best V-Strom. Take off-pavement out of the equation and the standard V-Strom 650 is the way to go, and that includes the V-Strom 1000s.

10. Suzuki has standardized the sidebag mounting system, rack, and subframe dimensions on all four V-Strom models. That’s great for everyone—owner, dealer, and aftermarket companies. That means you will have a wider choice of cargo-carrying accessories, and most likely at a lower price.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 was a great solo adventure tourer, and the 2017 versions are better than ever. While most adventure riders look to liter-or-higher motors, the fantastic 90-degree V-twin on the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 is absolutely worthy of consideration.

Photography by Enrico Pavia

RIDING STYLE

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 650XT Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree V-twin

Displacement: 645cc

Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final Drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Spring-preload adjustable fork; 5.9 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 6.3 inches of travel

Front tire: 110/80 x 19; Bridgestone Battle Wing (650); Bridgestone Battlax Adventure (650XT)

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17; Bridgestone Battle Wing (650); Bridgestone Battlax Adventure (650XT)

Front brakes: Twin discs w/ radial mounted calipers

Rear brake: Disc

ABS: Standard (non-defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.4 inches

Rake: 25.4 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Ground clearance: 6.7 inches

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 476 pounds

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Colors:

Pearl Glacier White (650 only)

Glass Sparkle Black (650XT only)

Champion Yellow No. 2 (650XT Only)

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 prices:

$8799 (650)

$9299 (650XT) MSRP

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and 650XT Review | Photo Gallery