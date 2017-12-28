Adventure / Dual-Sport

2018 Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series Schedule: 17 Events on Calendar
The 2018 Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series calendar was released this week, and features 17 multi-day events across the USA.
2018 KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule | 20 Event Calendar
AMA released the schedule for the 2018 KTM AMA National Adventure Riding Series, which features 20 rounds fro coast to coast.
KTM 790 Adventure R: ‘Rediscover True Adventure’ Video Builds Anticipation
KTM highlights the true off-road worthiness of its 790 Adventure R prototype by running the bike side-by-side with the Dakar-winning KTM 450 Rally.
Top 20 Must-See Motorcycles At Long Beach Motorcycle Show
Top 20 Motorcycles At the Progressive International Motorcycle Show It’s another banner year of new motorcycles, and there are plenty of great bikes to see...
Dunlop TrailSmart Tire Review | Adventure Motorcycle Tires
Dunlop has cracked the code for the ADV rider looking for a street biased tire that provides longer life, while delivering exceptional grip and handling.
2018 Gas Gas Enduro GP 300 and 250 First Look | 11 Fast Facts
For 2018. Gas Gas is upping the ante with the high-performance two-stroke Gas Gas Enduro GP 300 and 250 motorcycle racers.
Kymco CV2 Concept First Look | An ADV Scooter
We have seen ADV-style concept scooters before, yet nothing like the Kymco CV2 Concept shown at 2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.
Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid Prototype Unveiled | 10 Fast Facts
Yamaha excited the world of adventure motorcycling during EICMA when it unveiled a new mid-weight prototype - the Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid.
KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype Unveiled at EICMA
During EICMA, KTM unveiled a entry-level Adventure prototype. Meet the KTM 790 Adventure R, which will likely hit the market as a 2019 model.
A Man in La Mancha | Feature Motorcycle Film Kickstarter Project
Jeff Buchanan, a well-respected moto journalist, pursues his "Man in La Mancha" movie project on Kickstarter and there are lots of ways to get involved.
Moto Guzzi Concept V85 Unveiled | Classic Enduro ADV
Meet the Moto Guzzi Concept V85, which is just a prototype for now. This classically styled enduro will fill the vacancy left by the discontinued Stevlio.
2018 BMW F 850 GS and F 750 GS First Looks | 12 Fast...
Meet the 2018 BMW F 850 GS and F 750 GS. These two mid-weight adventure motorcycles not only grow in displacement, but also in agility and comfort.
2018 Honda CRF1000L2 Africa Twin Sports First Look | 21 Fast Facts
2018 Honda Africa Twin Sports CRF1000L2 Preview With the big-bike ADV craze at full throttle, Honda re-entered in 2016 with the Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin,...
2018 Honda NC750X First Look | 9 Fast Facts
2018 Honda NC750X Gets Traction Control The 2018 Honda NC750X comes to America, and it refreshes the adventure-touring motorcycle that debuted in 2012 as the...
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 First Look | 13 Fast Facts (Video)
Meet the 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260, which was updated with a refined DVT engine, chassis and electronics, including cruise control.