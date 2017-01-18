2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT Official Price Announced

Suzuki has just announced pricing and color options for the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT models. Suzuki Motor of America states that base pricing will begin at $8,799.00

The 2017 V-Strom 650 will be seeing a host of updates this year. Featuring a redeveloped engine, the very same 645cc V-twin found in the 2017 Suzuki SV650, the V-Strom is expected to satisfy its stalwart fan base.

New, and veteran riders will also appreciate the addition of a 3-level Traction Control system, Suzuki’s proprietary Low RPM Assist, as well as a one-push start system.

A revised vertical headlight, and fairing configuration will be featured on the latest iteration of the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT.

Additionally, prospective owners can expect a new rear cargo rack, supported with numerous authorized accessories that can be shared between all new V-Strom models.

Hitting dealers in February 2017, the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 will be available in Pearl Glacier White, and an MSRP of $8,799.00.

The 2017 V-Strom 650XT, which comes equipped with DID spoke-style wheels, handguards and numerous other add-ons, will become available in March with unique color schemes. Color options are as follows: Champion Yellow No.2, and Glass Sparkle Black. The 2017 V-Strom 650XT has an MSRP of $9,299.00

For more information on the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT, check out the Fast Facts on these two new models. For information regarding availability, and dealer support, please visit Suzuki Motor of America.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT Gallery