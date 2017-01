KTM Factory Rider Sam Sunderland Wins Dakar 2017 | (Video)

When all of the dust settled, it was Red Bull KTM Factory rider Sam Sunderland claimed victory to the prestigious 2017 Dakar Rally. KTM has put together a video highlight reel from the 2017 Dakar Rally, detailing the exploits of Sam Sunderland, Matthias Walkner, and Laia Sanz.

Without further ado, check out some great action footage, and hear some words from top Dakar racers.