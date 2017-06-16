2017 High Point Motocross Preview and TV Schedule | 8 Fast Facts

2017 High Point Motocross Schedule and Viewing Guide

Here’s what you need to know to watch the Red Bull High Point National, Round 4 of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series on Saturday, June 17 at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Penn.

1. You can tune in live on MAVTV, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold. Saturday qualifying is at 10am Eastern Time on NBC Sports Gold only (a $50 season subscription is required for on-demand streaming—all racing and qualifying is live and commercial-free). From 1pm to 3 p.m. ET, you can watch the first motos live in each class on MAVTV. The second motos run live from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The hour-long Highlight Show on NBCSN runs on Friday night, June 23, at 2 a.m. ET.

2. It will be hot and humid at High Point Raceway. Temp will be in the high 80s, with high humidity and a slight chance of rain. This is the kind of race where training matters.

3. Blake Baggett now knows how to win. Not only did Baggett win his first 450MX moto last week in Colorado, he also won the overall with 3-1 finishes. Baggett has been on the podium his last three motos, so he is on a roll.

4. Eli Tomac needs a win. Tomac hasn’t won a moto since Hangtown, and only has two podiums in the last four motos. He looked like a sure thing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship this year after the first round, but he’s now 17 points behind leader Marvin Musquin.

5. Marvin Musquin is leading the championship Dungey-style. While Musquin only has on moto win this year, he has been on the podium in five of the six motos. The only time he missed the podium, he was in fourth. That was the kind of consistency that Ryan Dungey used to win the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title.

6. We will find out if Justin Bogle’s moto win at Thunder Valley a fluke. Bogle followed that win with a lackluster ninth in Moto 2 at the last round. Which Bogle will show up at High Point?

7. Josh Grant may finally be on the comeback trail. Grant had a trio of thirds to start the season, but finished 28th and 38th in the next two motos. However, a fifth in Moto 2 at Thunder Valley shows that Grant can still run strong.

8. Expect Jason Anderson to be in the Top 6. The only question is where in the Top 6? Throwing out his crash in the first Hangtown moto, Anderson has gone 6-5-1-2-6. So, he’ll either be leading the Top 6, or taking up the rear of the elite riders. Anderson is yet to put together two solid rides at one National.

2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series Standings (after 3 of 12 rounds)