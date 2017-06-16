2017 Honda CBR300R Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CBR300R

The smallest of the CBR line, the 2017 Honda CBR300R gives you the styling and protection of a full fairing, along with the economical operating costs of a single-cylinder four-stroke.

Unlike the RR editions of CBRs, the 300R has handlebars that rise from the top of the triple clamp, making for a comfortably sporty ride. Range is over 200 miles thanks to a 3.4-gallon tank and EPA-estimated 71 mpg.

The ergonomics and seat make emptying the tank without stopping fully possible. A true lightweight, the CBR300R is stylish and practical in-town, as well as fun in the canyons—the twistier the road, the better.

Disc brakes at both ends—along with optional ABS—means the CBR300R stops with confidence. Perfect for new riders, it’s also fun for experienced riders with reasonable expectations.

Read our Honda CBR300R review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Honda CBR300R Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 286cc

Bore x stroke: 76mm x 63mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Cooling: Liquid

Induction: PGM-FI w/ 38mm throttle body

Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistorized w/ electronic advance

Valve train: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 37mm fork; 4.7 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 110/70-17

Rear tire: 140/70-17

Front brake: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Rake: 25.3 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 71 mpg

Curb weight: 357 pounds (ABS: 364 pounds)

2017 Honda CBR300R Color:

Red/Black

2017 Honda CBR300R MSRP: