2017 Honda CBR300R Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CBR300R
The smallest of the CBR line, the 2017 Honda CBR300R gives you the styling and protection of a full fairing, along with the economical operating costs of a single-cylinder four-stroke.
Unlike the RR editions of CBRs, the 300R has handlebars that rise from the top of the triple clamp, making for a comfortably sporty ride. Range is over 200 miles thanks to a 3.4-gallon tank and EPA-estimated 71 mpg.
The ergonomics and seat make emptying the tank without stopping fully possible. A true lightweight, the CBR300R is stylish and practical in-town, as well as fun in the canyons—the twistier the road, the better.
Disc brakes at both ends—along with optional ABS—means the CBR300R stops with confidence. Perfect for new riders, it’s also fun for experienced riders with reasonable expectations.
2017 Honda CBR300R Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 286cc
- Bore x stroke: 76mm x 63mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Induction: PGM-FI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistorized w/ electronic advance
- Valve train: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: O-ring sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: 37mm fork; 4.7 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 110/70-17
- Rear tire: 140/70-17
- Front brake: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Rake: 25.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel economy: 71 mpg
- Curb weight: 357 pounds (ABS: 364 pounds)
2017 Honda CBR300R Color:
- Red/Black
2017 Honda CBR300R MSRP:
- $4499 (standard)
- $4999 (ABS)