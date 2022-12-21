2023 Supercross Television Schedule: Streaming, Broadcast, Cable

Monster Energy Supercross is moving viewers to streaming and apps for the 2023 season. All races will be shown live on the Peacock streaming service, with select rounds on NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Peacock viewers get two-and-a-half hours of exclusive pre-race coverage of every round, hosted by Dan Hubbard and Daniel Blair.Peacock offers two subscription services. With Premium, which runs $5 a month, you can stream all the races live, and watch on-demand replays after each race’s conclusion. Spend $10 a month for Plus, and the ads are removed. However, that ad removal is of limited value—all you get is dead air during the ads, and there are still ads embedded in the programming. For those without streaming capabilities, USA Network will cover the opening and closing rounds, with NBC showing the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nissan Stadium (Nashville) rounds live.
The broadcast team will be a revolving door. Play-by-play will be split between Daniel Blair, Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, and Jason Weigandt. Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart will handle color commentary. On-track reporting will be the domain of Blair, Will Christien, and Jason Thomas.Challenging defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac are former 450SX Champions Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson, as well as race winners from last year Chase Sexton and Marvin Musquin, plus Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia. Returning from injury-shortened seasons are Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Adam Cianciarulo, and Ken Roczen (a 2022 race winner now riding for Suzuki).If you plan on attending a Monster Energy Supercross race in person, check out our 2023 Supercross Schedule for locations, dates, and times. Also, the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Series is part of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Series.
2023 Supercross Television Schedule: Streaming, Broadcast, and Cable
January 1: Supercross Preview, NBC, 10 p.m.
January 7: Anaheim 1, NBC, 2 p.m.
January 14: RingCentral Coliseum, USA Network, 8 p.m.
January 21: Snapdragon Stadium, 10 p.m.
January 28: Anaheim 2, 10 p.m.
February 4: NRG Stadium, 8 p.m.
February 11: Raymond James Stadium, 7 p.m.
February 25: AT&T Stadium, 8 p.m.
March 4: Daytona International Speedway, CNBC, 7 p.m.
March 11: Lucas Oil Stadium, 7 p.m.
March 18: Ford Field, 7 p.m.
March 25: Lumen Field, 10 p.m.
April 8: State Farm Stadium, 10 p.m.
April 15: Atlanta Motor Speedway, NBC, 3 p.m.
April 22: MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.
April 29: Nissan Stadium, NBC, 3 p.m.
May 6: Empower Field at Mile High, 9 p.m.
May 13: Rice-Eccles Stadium, USA Network, 10 p.m.
Note: All times are Eastern Time. All races live on Peacock. Schedule subject to change.2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Final Standings
BMW F 900 XR ADV + Ricki Marenghi from Wheels in Motion
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast… My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Kelly Callan tells about her take on BMW’s upper middleweight ADV-style bike, the BMW F 900 XR with Premium package. The smaller, much less expensive sibling to the awesome 1000 XR could easily be overlooked on the showroom floor, so Kelly gives us her take on whether it would be worth your time, if you’re in the market for this type of moto.
In the second segment I chat with Ricki Marenghi. He’s the service manager at Wheels in Motion, a dealership in Chatsworth California. Of course he’s crazy busy, but he still manages to ride his various motorcycles 24/7, on the street, the track and off-road too. Ricki’s an absolute hoot to talk to. He’s an energetic young guy with a truly positive vibe, and a magic sense of humor, so we had a good time and laughed a lot. I’m sure you’ll enjoy hearing his stories.
So, from all of us here at Motos & Friends… we hope you enjoy this episode!