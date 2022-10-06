2023 SuperMotocross Schedule [31-Race Schedule]

The inaugural 2023 SuperMotocross Schedule is here. It is a schedule of 31 races—17 Supercross rounds, 11 Pro Motocross rounds, two Playoff rounds, and a Final. The SuperMotocross World Championship is a unifying championship of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series and the Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series. Although called a “world championship,” all the races are in the United States, and it does not have an FIM sanction.The riders in the 450 and 250 classes for the two Playoffs and the Final will be determined in two different ways. The top 20 riders in points from the 28 rounds are automatically in the Playoffs. Riders in with points in positions 21 to 30, along with riders who win an SX Main or MX overall, will be seeded into LCQ races to fill out the 22-rider field in the Mains. There will be two Mains at each Playoff and the Final.
Maximum points escalate as the season works through the Playoff and Final races. A rider can earn a maximum of 26 points at Playoff 1, 52 points at Playoff 2, and 78 points at the Final. There will be two 20-minutes-plus-one-lap motos with Olympic scoring to determine the winner at each Playoff.The tracks are intended to be a mixture of Supercross and motocross. The only Playoff venue and date revealed initially is the Final at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—the 1972 site of the first-ever supercross-style race.Streaming for all 31 rounds will be on Peacock.2023 SuperMotocross ScheduleRound 1January 7: Angel Stadium, AnaheimRound 2January 14: RingCentral Coliseum, OaklandRound 3January 21: Snapdragon Stadium, San DiegoRound 4January 28: Angel Stadium, AnaheimRound 5February 4: NRG Stadium, HoustonRound 6February 11: Raymond James Stadium, TampaRound 7February 25: AT&T Stadium, ArlingtonRound 8March 4: Daytona International SpeedwayRound 9March 11: Lucas Oil Stadium, IndianapolisRound 10March 18: Ford Field, DetroitRound 11March 25: Lumen Field, SeattleRound 12April 8: State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZRound 13April 15: Atlanta Motor SpeedwayRound 14April 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJRound 15April 29: Nissan Stadium, NashvilleRound 16May 6: Empower Field at Mile High, DenverRound 17May 13: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake CityRound 18May 27: Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, CARound 19June 3: Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CARound 20June 10: Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CORound 21June 17: High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PARound 22July 1 RedBud MX, Buchanan, MIRound 23July 8: The Wick 338, Southwick, MARound 24July 15: Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MNRound 25July 22: Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WARound 26August 12: Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NYRound 27August 19: Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MDRound 28August 26: Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, INRound 29 (Playoff Round 1)September 9: Location TBARound 30: (Playoff Round 2)Date TBA: Location TBARound 31: (Final)October 14: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 is an excellent foray into the middleweight ADV world. Associate Editor Neil Wyenn owns a 2021 model, and has spent the last year adding and improving various aspects of his bike. Some add-ons are more vital others, and he lets us into his secrets for getting the most out of the Yamaha Ténéré. His total enthusiasm for ADV riding and the Yamaha Ténéré in particular were pretty obvious to me—I’m sure you’ll feel the same. Links to all the items he mentions are below.