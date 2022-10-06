2023 SuperMotocross Schedule [31-Race Schedule]

By
Don Williams
-

The inaugural 2023 SuperMotocross Schedule is here. It is a schedule of 31 races—17 Supercross rounds, 11 Pro Motocross rounds, two Playoff rounds, and a Final. The SuperMotocross World Championship is a unifying championship of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series and the Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series. Although called a “world championship,” all the races are in the United States, and it does not have an FIM sanction.

2023 Supermotocross Schedule
SuperMotocross Series announcement event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photo by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

The riders in the 450 and 250 classes for the two Playoffs and the Final will be determined in two different ways. The top 20 riders in points from the 28 rounds are automatically in the Playoffs. Riders in with points in positions 21 to 30, along with riders who win an SX Main or MX overall, will be seeded into LCQ races to fill out the 22-rider field in the Mains. There will be two Mains at each Playoff and the Final.

Maximum points escalate as the season works through the Playoff and Final races. A rider can earn a maximum of 26 points at Playoff 1, 52 points at Playoff 2, and 78 points at the Final. There will be two 20-minutes-plus-one-lap motos with Olympic scoring to determine the winner at each Playoff.

2023 SuperMotocross Schedule Calendar
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photo by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

The tracks are intended to be a mixture of Supercross and motocross. The only Playoff venue and date revealed initially is the Final at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—the 1972 site of the first-ever supercross-style race.

Streaming for all 31 rounds will be on Peacock. 

2023 SuperMotocross Schedule

Round 1

January 7: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

Round 2

January 14: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland

Round 3

January 21: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Round 4

January 28: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

Round 5

February 4: NRG Stadium, Houston

Round 6

February 11: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Round 7

February 25: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Round 8

March 4: Daytona International Speedway

Round 9

March 11: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Round 10

March 18: Ford Field, Detroit

Round 11

March 25: Lumen Field, Seattle

Round 12

April 8: State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

Round 13

April 15: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Round 14

April 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Round 15

April 29: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Round 16

May 6: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Round 17

May 13: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

Round 18

May 27: Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, CA

Round 19

June 3: Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CA

Round 20

June 10: Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CO

Round 21

June 17: High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA

Round 22

July 1 RedBud MX, Buchanan, MI

Round 23

July 8: The Wick 338, Southwick, MA

Round 24

July 15: Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN

Round 25

July 22: Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA

Round 26

August 12: Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NY

Round 27

August 19: Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD

Round 28

August 26: Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN

Round 29 (Playoff Round 1)

September 9: Location TBA

Round 30: (Playoff Round 2)

Date TBA: Location TBA

Round 31: (Final)

October 14: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

 

