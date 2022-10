2023 SuperMotocross Schedule [31-Race Schedule]

The inaugural 2023 SuperMotocross Schedule is here. It is a schedule of 31 races— 17 Supercross rounds 11 Pro Motocross rounds , two Playoff rounds, and a Final. The SuperMotocross World Championship is a unifying championship of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series and the Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series. Although called a “world championship,” all the races are in the United States, and it does not have an FIM sanction.The riders in the 450 and 250 classes for the two Playoffs and the Final will be determined in two different ways. The top 20 riders in points from the 28 rounds are automatically in the Playoffs. Riders in with points in positions 21 to 30, along with riders who win an SX Main or MX overall, will be seeded into LCQ races to fill out the 22-rider field in the Mains. There will be two Mains at each Playoff and the Final.Maximum points escalate as the season works through the Playoff and Final races. A rider can earn a maximum of 26 points at Playoff 1, 52 points at Playoff 2, and 78 points at the Final. There will be two 20-minutes-plus-one-lap motos with Olympic scoring to determine the winner at each Playoff.The tracks are intended to be a mixture of Supercross and motocross. The only Playoff venue and date revealed initially is the Final at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—the 1972 site of the first-ever supercross-style race. Streaming for all 31 rounds will be on Peacock.January 7: Angel Stadium, AnaheimJanuary 14: RingCentral Coliseum, OaklandJanuary 21: Snapdragon Stadium, San DiegoJanuary 28: Angel Stadium, AnaheimFebruary 4: NRG Stadium, HoustonFebruary 11: Raymond James Stadium, TampaFebruary 25: AT&T Stadium, ArlingtonMarch 4: Daytona International SpeedwayMarch 11: Lucas Oil Stadium, IndianapolisMarch 18: Ford Field, DetroitMarch 25: Lumen Field, SeattleApril 8: State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZApril 15: Atlanta Motor SpeedwayApril 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJApril 29: Nissan Stadium, NashvilleMay 6: Empower Field at Mile High, DenverMay 13: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake CityMay 27: Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, CAJune 3: Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CAJune 10: Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, COJune 17: High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PAJuly 1 RedBud MX, Buchanan, MIJuly 8: The Wick 338, Southwick, MAJuly 15: Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MNJuly 22: Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WAAugust 12: Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NYAugust 19: Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MDAugust 26: Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN(Playoff Round 1)September 9: Location TBA(Playoff Round 2)Date TBA: Location TBA(Final)October 14: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum