2023 Pro Motocross Schedule [AMA Nationals Calendar]

In the wake of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Series announcement, the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Nationals
will have a slightly different look than in previous years. There will be only 11 rounds in the series, with only one Fox Raceway National—the opener. The Ironman National regains its status as the series closer.
The AMA Nationals open with rounds on four consecutive Saturdays, starting on May 27. Two weeks later, it’s another set of four Saturdays in a row from July 1 to July 22. Two Saturdays will go by without racing, with competition resuming on August 12 for three final rounds—Unadilla National, Budds Creek National, and the Ironman National finale. All of the Nationals will be streamed on PeacockTV
.
The 11 rounds of the 2023 Pro Motocross Nationals will also be rounds 18 through 28 of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Series.With Eli Tomac not expected to defend his 450MX National title, the battle will likely be between Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, and rookie Jett Lawrence.Photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures
2023 Pro Motocross Schedule – AMA NationalsRound 1
May 27: Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, CARound 2
June 3: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CARound 3
June 10: Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CORound 4
June 17: High Point National, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PARound 5
July 1: RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, MIRound 6
July 8: Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, MARound 7
July 15: Spring Creek National, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MNRound 8
July 22: Washougal National, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WARound 9
August 12: Unadilla National, Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NYRound 10
August 19: Budds Creek National, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MDRound 11
August 26: Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN
2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Final Standings
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 546 points (14 Moto wins; 20 Moto podium)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 539 (8 Moto wins; 22 Moto podiums)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 440 (1 Moto win; 12 Moto podiums)
- Ken Roczen, Honda, 394 (1 Moto win, 8 Moto podiums)
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 373 (5 Moto podiums)
- Ryan Dungey, KTM, 359
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 322 (3 Moto podiums)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 303 (1 Moto podium)
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 222 (1 Moto podium)
- Shane McElrath, Yamaha/Husqvarna, 213
- Benny Bloss, KTM, 172
- Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 172
- Alex Martin, Yamaha, 152
- Fredrik Norén, KTM, 141
- Marshal Weltin, Suzuki/GasGas, 134
- Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 97
- Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89
- Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 63
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 61
- Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 51
- Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 47
- Max Anstie, Honda, 45
- Justin Rodbell, Suzuki/Husqvarna/Kawasaki, 45
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 43
- Chris Canning, GasGas, 43
- Henry Miller, KTM, 34
- Cullin Park, Honda, 23
- Bryson Gardner, Honda, 23
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 21
- Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 20
- Jerry Robin, GasGas, 20
- Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 14
- Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11
- Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8
- Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 8
- Carson Brown, Yamaha, 7
- Brayden Lessler, KTM, 5
- Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 5
- Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3
- Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2
- Izaih Clark, Honda, 2
- Kyle Greeson, GasGas, 2
- Cade Clason, Honda, 2
- Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2
- Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2
- Keylan Meston, Husqvarna, 1
- Justin Jones, Honda, 1