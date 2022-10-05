2023 Honda CB750 Hornet First Look [9 Fast Facts; 30 Photos]

- The powerplant for the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet is a parallel twin with Honda’s Unicam top-end and a 270-degree crank. It’s a short-stroke engine—even shorter than the CB500F’s motor. As you’d expect, there are four valves per cylinder, and it’s liquid-cooled.
- Despite being solidly oversquare and having downdraft air intakes, it’s not a particularly big revver. The peak output of 91 horsepower comes at just 9500 rpm, with torque making out at 7250 rpm, with 55 ft-lbs churning. Those numbers are good for a top speed of 127 mph.
- Honda R&D, Japan, Test Project Leader Fuyuki Hosokawa had this to say about the all-new powerplant: “To get the kind of performance and lightweight handling we wanted, we knew we had to develop an all-new short-stroke twin-cylinder engine, with a 270-degree crankshaft. This would not only deliver that top-end rush, but also the sporty low-down torque, ideal for riding in urban environments and powering out of corners on the open road.”
- Electronics are up-to-date, with ride-by-wire as part of the package. Threes are wild on the Hornet—three preset ride modes, three traction control levels, three engine-braking levels, and three power output levels. ABS is standard, though nothing fancy.
- All the settings are monitored on a five-inch TFT display. The dash also connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone. Honda Smartphone Voice Control is standard. HSVC is an app that allows you to make specific verbal commands that the app will carry out, with the results displayed on the dash. Commands range from looking up addresses to navigation to sending pre-written responses to text messages.
- The 755cc power is in a chassis that reminds us of the CB500F. The Hornet uses a Showa SFF-BP 41mm fork, as does the CB500F. The difference is the Hornet’s version has 0.8 inches more fork travel, and the Hornet also gets more rear wheel travel; fortunately, seat height is only up 0.2 inches. The Hornet’s wheelbase is just 0.4 inches longer than the CB500F, with the rake tucked in a half-degree and the trail 0.1 inches shorter; wheel and brake sizes are identical. Fuel capacity is cut by a half-gallon on the Hornet compared to the CB500F. On the scale, the CB750 is just three pounds heavier than the CB500F.
- Honda positions the 2023 CB750 Hornet as a multi-purpose motorcycle. Three different packs can be added.
TOURING PACK
- Panniers
- Tank bag
- Seat bag
SPORT PACK
- Quickshifter
- Flyscreen
- Seat cowl
- Upgraded footpegs
STYLE PACK
- Frame sliders
- Bar end weights
- Upgraded handlebar clamp
- Tank pad
- Wheel stripes
- Although produced by a Japanese motorcycle company, the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet is a product of Honda R&D Rome. According to Honda R&D Rome Leading Styling Designer Giovanni Dovis, “Honda’s design philosophy is to create something pure and functional in an uncomplicated way—models which are both beautifully simple and emotionally appealing. Our strap line to guide the form of the new Hornet was Sensual Dynamism. It had to be a straightforward streetfighter design – just like the original, but we wanted much more aggressive angles and proportions. The silhouette and sinuous muscularity of a cheetah at full speed inspired us with its potency, driven by the obvious power of the new engine.”
- It looks like the Kawasaki Z650, Suzuki SV650, and Yamaha MT-07 will have some competition. Hello, American Honda! Bring in the 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet so we can find out what the buzz is about.
- Type: Parallel twin w/ 270-degree crank
- Displacement: 755cc
- Bore x stroke: 87.0 x 63.5mm
- Maximum power: 91 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 55 ft-lbs @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 127 mph
- Compression ratio: 11.0:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
- Frame: Steel diamond
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: 5 Y-spoke cast aluminum
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 296mm discs w/ radially mounted Nissin 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
- Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 31.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 54 mpg
- Curb weight: 419 pounds
- Graphite Black
- Pearl Glare White
- Matte Iridium Gray Metallic
- Matte Goldfinch Yellow